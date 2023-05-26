New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prediction of Global Two-wheeler Growth Outlook 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458654/?utm_source=GNW

The global two-wheeler industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing urbanization, rising income levels, and growing demand for personal mobility.



Several economic and environmental factors, such as increasing fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint, drive the electric two-wheeler segment demand worldwide. The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers is expected to drive further growth in the industry, with many companies investing in developing new electric models and innovative technologies.



Collaborations and partnerships are vital for the two-wheeler industry and will profit all stakeholders as disruptive technologies and new business models will pave the way for growth.In this report, Frost & Sullivan offers insights into the global two-wheeler market for 2022 and the outlook for 2023. It discusses the top 10 trends driving the two-wheeler market, regional analysis, and growth opportunities at the regional level for industry stakeholders.

Author: Shraddha Manjrekar

