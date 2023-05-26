New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passenger Vehicle Radar Growth Opportunities in North America and Europe" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458652/?utm_source=GNW

Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and alerts, and cross-traffic alert systems use ADAS and AV radar systems.



Long range and short range are the 2 types of radar sensors, and imaging radar will penetrate the market soon.



OEMs and tier suppliers are looking to find the perfect balance between the number of channels used by imaging radars, cost, and the ability to integrate such sensors in electrical architecture. The passenger vehicle radar sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers. The scope of this study includes automotive radar for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America and Europe.



The report provides an overview of growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the radar market.



Growth metrics for passenger vehicle radar sensors are from 2022 to 2030.

