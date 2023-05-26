New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458646/?utm_source=GNW

Self-care is a proactive and customized practice to establish and maintain an individual’s holistic health and wellness, as well as a key enabler in preventing and managing diseases.



Self-care encompasses physical, mental, emotional, social, and environmental approaches to enhance an individual’s well-being.



Self-care practices and interventions can empower people and communities with the agency to maintain and enhance their health and prevent and manage illnesses.



Self-care can often be complemented with products and services from professional healthcare providers, such as physicians, nurses, and healthcare centers, as needed, to improve the well-being of the end user.



Self-care will not replace global healthcare systems or practices but will help enhance existing systems to achieve UHC.Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities’ comprises an analysis of physical self-care technologies and growth opportunities.



It also provides actionable insights into the patent landscape across each physical self-care segment.Key Points Discussed?What is self-care, and what are the key technology segments within self-care??What are the key technology trends and growth opportunities within the global physical self-care industry??Who are the leading patent owners and/or applicants within each self-care segment??Who are the leading innovators within each self-care segment??What are the key growth opportunities within the global physical self-care sector?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________