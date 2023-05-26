DEADLINE ALERT for FHN and CGC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

First Horizon Corporation Bank (NYSE: FHN)

Class Period: February 28, 2022 – May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 21, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TD Bank had deficient controls over AML and suspicious transaction reporting; (2) that the lack of controls posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon acquisition; and (3) that the deficient AML controls actually caused delay in obtaining the regulatory approvals for the First Horizon acquisition. As a result, Defendants’ positive statements about TD Bank’s risk culture and its ability to timely close the First Horizon transaction were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a First Horizon shareholder who suffered a loss

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Class Period: May 31, 2022 – May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Canopy Growth shareholder who suffered a loss

