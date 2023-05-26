New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Baggage Handling System Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458626/?utm_source=GNW





Digital transformation of major airports and airlines working toward reducing capital loss from mishandled baggage will improve the uptake of baggage management.



APAC will experience the highest growth rate because of the opening of hundreds of new airports in China and India.



The development of new airport infrastructure, including terminal buildings, will drive the demand for new baggage handling systems.



In Europe and North America, the demand for baggage handling systems will primarily come from the upgrade of existing systems.



In the Middle East, the government’s focus on developing the aviation industry will foster the growth of new airports and timely updates of airport infrastructure.



Latin America and Africa have higher potential for growth in the aviation industry but lack investment and government support.



Sustainability will continue to drive product innovation in airport baggage handling systems.



Baggage handling companies are conducting trials at airports and partnering with technology start-ups to explore how robotics and artificial intelligence can improve process efficiency and reduce energy consumption.



The enhancement of digitalization at airports makes them more prone to cybersecurity attacks.



Baggage handling companies are analyzing digital twin technology to mitigate the risk of cybersecurity threats.



With the IATA 753 resolution, start-ups have mushroomed in the baggage management space; these new participants’ systems focus on not only improving the tracing and tracking of baggage but also reducing the rate of baggage mishandling.



During the forecast period, baggage handling system suppliers will collaborate with start-ups to offer more bundled packages to airports.

Author: Waseem Ahmed Khan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________