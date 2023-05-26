New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice of Customer: In-car Services and Features, Passenger Vehicles, US, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458624/?utm_source=GNW

Despite disrupting sales and profitability in many markets, the COVID-19 pandemic has ignited minds to build a safer and more convenient environment.



The connected automotive industry is making the best of the situation through trending use-cases that will build the new normal across consumer segments.



Frost & Sullivan’s ’Voice of Customer: In-car Services and Features, Passenger Vehicles, US, 2021’ study aims to explore and evaluate current uses of in-car services, on-demand features, over-the-air (OTA) updates, connected services, and payment options among respondents in the United States.



The study also addresses respondents’ payment preferences.



In addition, it focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by car segment type across the United States and user interest in and preference for various features.



Data was collected through a panel-based survey in the United States.



A total of 1,507 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

