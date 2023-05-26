English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 26 May 2023 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 3.31 per share on 8 June 2023

In addition, partial early repayment of EUR 70 million on 31 May 2023 of a loan totalling EUR 143 million maturing in May 2024.

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on 26 May 2023, to make an interim dividend payable on 8 June 2023, of EUR 3.31 gross per KBC Ancora share. The net coupon amount, after deduction of 30% withholding tax, is EUR 2.317 per share.

No final dividend will be paid.

The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

On 31 May 2023, KBC Ancora will also make early repayment of a portion of the outstanding loan maturing on 31 May 2024. The early repayment will involve an amount of EUR 70 million of a loan totalling EUR 143 million.

As a result, with effect from 31 May 2023, the remaining amount outstanding on this loan maturing on 31 May 2024 will be EUR 73 million.

This will lead to a reduction in the total amount of outstanding loans from EUR 243 million to EUR 173 million (of which EUR 73 million matures in May 2024 and EUR 100 million in May 2027).

The interest burden will fall by approx. EUR 0.2 million in the current financial year and by approx. EUR 1.9 million in the next financial year.

As the repayment is being made from the existing cash position, it has no impact on KBC Ancora’s net debt.

Relevant dividend dates:

Ex-date: 6 June 2023

Record date: 7 June 2023

Payment date: 8 June 2023





KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:

01 September 2023 (17.40 CEST) Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

26 September 2023 (17.40 CEST) Annual report financial year 2022/2023 available

27 October 2023 General and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

