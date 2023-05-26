Parker University is Proudly Offering its New Hybrid Online and In-person Doctor of Chiropractic Program

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are looking for a career move that makes a profound impact on your community and the lives of others, Parker University’s new hybrid online and in-person Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) program is the perfect opportunity to make your dreams a reality. The mission of this program is to educate individuals as patient-centered chiropractic physicians and members of a collaborative interdisciplinary healthcare team while embracing education, research, and service.

Parker University’s 10-Trimester Program

Parker University’s 10-trimester DC degree program features a rigorous, comprehensive curriculum. This integrated clinical experience and the emphasis on research provide a competitive education, positioning students to be leaders in the industry.

Parker University is Now Offering an Online Program Component

The DC program now features a track for those students who prefer learning through a virtual platform. Students can concentrate on their DC science courses through online study for their first four trimesters. Hands-on courses at Parker University’s Dallas campus start at the end of your fourth trimester. This educational track helps students learn essential skills, complete hands-on hours, and meet the requirements to graduate in 10 trimesters. This program is a great option for military students wanting to start their degree, and it even provides a great way for students to save money. Tuition and fees associated with this track provide the necessary technology for students to succeed in a distance-learning environment.

Parker University’s Focus on Research and Business

At Parker University, a well-rounded chiropractic education emphasizes business training. Students learn how to operate successful practices, calculate finances, analyze performance statistics, and develop patient acquisition plans. Marketing seminars, chiropractic partnerships, and dedicated business planning curriculum provide realistic experiences, giving students an immediate advantage over their peers. Parker University is a devoted advocate of evidence-based practice. To support the expansion of the profession and global health and wellness, Parker University believes in international research initiatives, the funding of profession-wide collaborative efforts, and sharing across the industry.

Career Preparation Through Clinical Experience

Parker University’s comprehensive classroom education is only enhanced by extensive real-world, hands-on experience. Students work in private practices, health centers, Veterans Affairs hospitals, and even clinics abroad! This vast and unique level of exposure to a diverse healthcare industry prepares Parker University students for an impactful career doing something they love.

Parker University is enrolling students now! If you want to learn more about this hybrid degree program opportunity or to apply for Parker University’s prestigious DC program, click here!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

