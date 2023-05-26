New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Access Control Market Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458622/?utm_source=GNW





NAC products and services offer visibility into and control over endpoints attempting to connect or already connected to corporate networks.



The use of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) has expanded due to remote and hybrid work environments.



Greater control is needed to ensure these endpoints are authorized to access a network based on authentication.



NAC solutions offer visibility into all endpoints that accessed a corporate network, which helps uncover previously unknown devices that could have gained network access.



The rise in endpoint devices has increased cyberattacks.



NAC configurations can prevent an attack from spreading by monitoring the network with immediate device isolation capabilities upon unusual activity detection.

