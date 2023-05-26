New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Off-highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458617/?utm_source=GNW





The various requirements for electrification, which include charging infrastructure, are growing and driving collaborations between OEMs, suppliers, utility companies, and technology.



The study intends to benchmark the total market penetration of the off-highway electric equipment.



OEMs and technology suppliers are increasingly adapting their powertrain portfolio to suit hybrid/ fully electric equipment or even those specifically designed for net zero.



Tightening emission regulations and the need to reduce fuel-related costs have led major OEMs and suppliers to develop a range of technologies that will ultimately enable fuel cost optimization, improve operability, and maximize availability.



This analytics covers key sustainability initiatives, emission regulations, technology trends, market drivers and restraints, competitive factors, regional market shares, and product launches.



Hybrid and electric powertrains in off-highway equipment are becoming popular because of the significant cost savings that they warrant.



Every fleet in the off-highway equipment industry will receive these powertrains well because of the "reduced to null" diesel fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes.



This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption for each type of off-highway equipment type.

Author: Krishna Achuthan

