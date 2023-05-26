New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Health Outlook 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458615/?utm_source=GNW





Digital health aims to achieve better patient outcomes while improving efficiency and containing costs through provider and payer transformation and more robust patient engagement.



It has grown consistently, creating growth opportunities from challenges in front of healthcare providers.



With declining digital health investments, mergers & acquisitions gain momentum, with a few big value acquisitions in the at-home care segment.



Virtual care, telehealth, and provider and payer solutions saw strong growth.



This outlook discusses major trends impacting global digital health and stakeholder growth opportunities.

