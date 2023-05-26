New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CMM Probe Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458611/?utm_source=GNW

This study identifies key trends in the global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) probes market in 2022 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth.



It also discusses the main CMM probing types for stationary and portable CMMs that bolster growth in different end-user segments and regions and highlights growth opportunities for market participants. The study’s base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.



The global CMM probes market generated a revenue of $505.0 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 5.9%. The market is set to grow as electric and connected vehicle adoption increases and the measurement process gains significance due to the rising importance of quality control and inspection in industries.

