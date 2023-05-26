New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Visualization Systems Market: By Platform, By Application, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288813/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Advanced visualization techniques are employed for efficient communication with the use of simple tools like diagrams, animations, and photographs. Visualization techniques are widely employed in a variety of fields, including mapping, computer graphics, and meteorological data. Nowadays, 3D models are favored for product visualization since they allow the maker to see the product before the manufacturing process begins. This allows for the control of product lifecycle functions such as styling, design, marketing, and sales, among other things.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is anticipated to project a notable CAGR of 5.5% in 2031.

Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market to surpass USD 4.1 billion by 2031 from USD 2.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The market is growing due to factors such as continual advancements in medical imaging technology and the rising threat of cardiac and neurological attacks. Other factors influencing business growth include the increased demand for patient data digitization, rapid advancements in medical imaging technology, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders.



GLOBAL ADVANCED (3D/4D) VISUALIZATION SYSTEMS MARKET: SEGMENTS

CT segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Platform, the global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is fragmented into Ultrasound, MRI, CT, and PET. Computed Tomography (CT) is a medical imaging technique that produces comprehensive cross-sectional images of inside organs by combining several X-ray projections collected from various angles. Doctors use CT platforms to get accurate 3-D pictures of soft tissues, the pelvis, blood arteries, the lungs, the brain, the heart, the belly, and bones. Many malignancies, including liver, lung, and pancreatic tumors, are now diagnosed with this technique.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market is classified on the basis of End User into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Academic and Research. Over the projected period, the hospital end user segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Globally, the number of persons affected by chronic diseases continues to rise. This increases the need for hospital-based medical procedures. Globally, cardiovascular illnesses are the leading causes of death. Patients who have CT scans have fewer heart attacks than those who receive standard procedures such as stress tests. Such advantages of sophisticated visualization technology’s numerous modalities will move the market forward in the near future.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases

.Increased adoption of Tablets and Smartphones by the medical industry



Restraint

High cost associated with the installation and maintenance of Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems



GLOBAL ADVANCED (3D/4D) VISUALIZATION SYSTEMS MARKET:

Key Players

• Siemens AG

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• FUJIFILM Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Pro Medicus, Ltd.

• Carestream Health

• Ziosoft

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL ADVANCED (3D/4D) VISUALIZATION SYSTEMS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Segments:

• By Platform

o Ultrasound

o MRI

o CT

o PET

• By Application

o Cardiology

o Oncology

o Neurology

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic and Research

• Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Dynamics

• Advanced (3D/4D) Visualization Systems Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288813/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________