Woman Praises WhiteSands in Orlando and Says Its Addiction Treatment “Saved My Family Member”

Orlando, Florida — WhiteSands Treatment Center has earned another top review, this time from a woman who credited the Orlando drug and alcohol rehab facility with saving her family member.

"My aunt was struggling and now she's staying sober," she wrote.

“My aunt was struggling and now she’s staying sober,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of the staff for helping my family!!!”

WhiteSands operates a network of treatment centers across Florida, including its outpatient drug and alcohol rehab in Orlando. With three inpatient treatment centers and 13 other outpatient facilities across the state, the network offers a close, convenient location for overcoming addiction and achieving lasting recovery just about anywhere in the state.

The Orlando drug addiction treatment center offers a range of services and therapies, and because it’s delivered as outpatient treatment, the people who come here to overcome drug and alcohol addiction can benefit from a more flexible treatment schedule and the ability to keep up with day-to-day life and responsibilities outside while still getting top-notch treatment for addiction.

For patients who require more intensive treatment such as drug or alcohol detox or residential treatment, WhiteSands is likely to have another facility nearby that can help.

Because of this convenient network of options right in Florida, as well as its experienced, compassionate team of experts delivering evidence-based treatment with a holistic approach to overcoming addiction, WhiteSands has been recognized by Newsweek as the top choice for an addiction treatment center for Florida residents for three years in a row.

WhiteSands is known for its individualized treatment programs, a high staff-to-patient ratio, and availability of life skills programs, in addition to unique offerings like a boxing gym and private bedrooms for patients.

Learn more about what makes WhiteSands Treatment Center stand out among Orlando drug and alcohol rehabs.



