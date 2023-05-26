New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Key Regions and Countries, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277057/?utm_source=GNW





Summary

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2027.



The global construction industry expanded by 2.1% in real (constant prices) terms in 2022, with the pace slowing from the 3.8% growth recorded in 2021. The deceleration reflects the challenging conditions in most markets around the world in the form of high inflation and a tightening in monetary policy that has dampened investment. Excluding China, which posted an expansion of 5.5% last year, the global construction industry edged up by just 0.6% in 2022. The sharp drop in US construction activity in real terms was a key factor in the weak global outturn last year, along with a slowdown in Europe, where major markets have been grappling with an energy crisis. Construction industry growth is expected to remain sluggish in 2023; including China, the global industry will expand by just 0.8%, and excluding China the industry is predicted to contract by 0.1%.



Scope

- An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2027.

- Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

- A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.



Reasons to Buy

- Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2026. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

- Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________