Beosin and Art de Finance Form Partnership to Enhance Blockchain Security for Digital Art Stability

Zug, Switzerland, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art de Finance, which is building a blockchain-based Digital Renaissance art infrastructure, and Beosin, a blockchain security company, have entered into a strategic partnership. Through this agreement, they will contribute to the growth of the secure Web 3.0 Art ecosystem by establishing security standards for the art industry using the q blockchain.

Art de Finance is a Web 3.0 Art Platform for Digital Arts/NFT & Physical Arts. Art de Finance provides NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Social Platform, NFT Proof of Authenticity, and Art Storage for Physical Arts & NFTfi Service. Art de Finance will use blockchain technology to solve the problems demanded by the art market and establish an art platform that supports passionate new artists so they can enter the art market based on Crypto.

Beosin is a Singapore based leading global blockchain security company co-founded by several professors from world-renowned universities. The team consists of 100+ security experts with 40+ PhDs. With the mission of "Securing Blockchain Ecosystem”, Beosin provides integrated blockchain security products and services to one million+ users in global blockchain ecosystem, including Smart Contract Audit, Blockchain Risk Monitoring & Alert, Crypto KYT&KYC, and Crypto Tracing.

Through this partnership, Art de Finance and Beosin will strive to ensure the authenticity of artworks, trace ownership, and promote the formation of a ‘global art market’ that overcomes physical limitations by ensuring the security of blockchain-based services.

Art de Finance is rapidly moving forward with the goal of revitalizing the Digital Renaissance through the establishment of the blockchain art infrastructure. Art de Finance has secured physical art storage and security through a partnership with Incheon Airport Art Hub Consortium, ARSHEXA, and is building a Web 3.0 Art Platform based on Polygon to provide “the perfect user experience.”

As a blockchain ecosystem security solution provider, Beosin combines its technical capabilities from serving leading global brands for many years to provide KYT/AML and other technical support to Art de Finance and perform security audits on Art de Finance's Web 3.0 Art Platform. In addition to security screening and monitoring, Beosin plans on providing additional solutions to protect the platform.



