New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Devices Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251578/?utm_source=GNW





There is an increased use of digital technology across the healthcare value chain, and companies operating in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) are expanding the ecosystem.



Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and healthcare-at-home modules will find increased adoption due to the lack of skilled healthcare professionals, workforce burnout, and the closure of hospitals, especially in the United States.



This outlook identifies the strategic imperatives and macroeconomic factors affecting the growth of the medical devices market.



It provides market size estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels for the medical devices market and selected market segments.



The study also offers comprehensive predictions for this space for 2023 and beyond.



It identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from these changes for market players to leverage and provides detailed information on market trends, drivers, restraints, and companies to watch out for in the cardiovascular, orthopedic, robotics, patient monitoring, and respiratory devices segments.

Author: Vittal Bhaskar Rao

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251578/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________