Global Facility Management Growth Opportunities

The analyst defines the facility management (FM) market revenue as end-user contracts in outsourced FM services and exclude in-house FM services and small FM.



Outsourced FM that this study analyzed is termed as ‘FM market’.From now until 2027 will be the defining period for next-generation solutions in the FM market.



As the market rebounds from the pandemic’s disruption and adapts to new working patterns, first movers will have new opportunities to redefine customer relationships, change the industry’s language, and set new boundaries for workplace optimization services in the coming decade.



The trend toward service integration means that integrated FM (IFM) will be the fastest-growing FM market segment.



IFM will increase its share of the total outsourced FM market from 11.7% in 2022 to 13.8% in 2027.Recent market trends, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced the FM world to move beyond the total cost of ownership and building efficiency.



Next-generation solutions focus on the convergence of digital technology and services to deliver value propositions that enhance total business productivity and user experience with sustainability at the heart.



Partnerships, collaboration, and the co-creation of services will be crucial to meeting customers’ growth objectives and sustainability visions.



The factors defining productivity are unique to each customer, and success depends on the definition, capture, management, and optimization of core performance data across end users.

