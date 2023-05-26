Schaumburg Office Cleaning Services – Cleaning Company, Done Just Right, Inc., Does it Right Time and Again

Schaumburg, Illinois, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Done Just Right, Inc., a licensed, bonded, and insured full-service maintenance contractor, offers comprehensive cleaning services for commercial spaces in the Chicagoland area.

First impressions count, especially in business, and nothing speaks louder than a clean, well-maintained office space. In the fast-paced corporate world, maintaining a pristine office environment is essential for a positive brand image and creating an environment that fosters the productivity and well-being of its employees.

Headquartered near Schaumburg, Done Just Right, Inc. is a reputable professional cleaning company specializing in delivering exceptional office cleaning services. With its unwavering commitment to quality service and customer excellence, it offers stand-out Schaumburg office cleaning services throughout the area and its environs.

Renowned for its dependable and highly efficient cleaning solutions, Done Just Right, Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of specialized services, from cleaning office spaces to revitalizing carpets and upholstery, to meet the diverse needs of its commercial and residential clientele.

Done Just Right’s team of professional cleaners are the unsung heroes that work behind the scene, ensuring that its customers' offices, large and small, are well-maintained with surfaces kept to a gleaming finish. Armed with an arsenal of specialized tools, cleaning systems, and environmentally friendly cleaning agents, they execute their duties with vigor and dedication, giving every nook and cranny meticulous attention.

The responsibilities of office cleaning services encompass a wide range of tasks designed to create a pristine working atmosphere. The company’s team will clean and sanitize the office area and restrooms, wiping down all surfaces, and handling a variety of materials to bring out the natural shine of desks, windows, and floors, leaving no grime or dust behind.

For more information, visit https://www.djrcleaning.com/

Done Just Right, Inc. offers several office cleaning packages and will customize a cleaning program to meet the needs of any customers. Whether daily, weekly, or monthly office cleaning services are required, from reception areas to restrooms, the company has the resources and expertise to get the job done right the first time.

Air duct cleaning is an essential service as airborne contaminants will build up in duct works and circulate throughout the indoor space. Air duct cleaning will improve indoor air quality and reduce dust accumulation. At the same time, HVAC systems will function more efficiently, contributing to energy and cost savings.

The company also offers carpet and upholstery cleaning services. Regular professional carpet and upholstery cleaning extends the life of your carpets and upholstery materials, improving their resilience to wear and tear and keeping colors vibrant.

Its janitorial services cover routine maintenance tasks, such as trash removal, floor care, and general upkeep, ensuring that offices maintain their pristine appearance and transforming even the most cluttered and disorganized spaces into immaculate and welcoming office environments, leaving a lasting impression on their clients.

The company also provides residential services, from cleaning dryer ducts, tile and grout cleaning, and pressure washing floors to post-construction cleaning and water damage restoration. The company is certified by IICRC and uses all advanced products, procedures, and equipment to assure the highest level of cleaning.

Done Just Right, Inc. understands the significance of office cleaning services extends beyond the immediate benefits of cleanliness, contributing to the overall reputation and professionalism of the organization. A well-maintained office space conveys a sense of order and a commitment to excellence. Visitors, clients, and potential partners are more likely to trust and respect a business that values the importance of a clean and organized environment.

About the Company:





Headquartered in Roselle, IL, Done Just Right, Inc. is a professional cleaning company offering a comprehensive range of cleaning services for both commercial and residential spaces with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction. Done Just Right, Inc. uses advanced techniques and equipment to deliver efficient and effective cleaning solutions. Whether it's improving indoor air quality, maintaining cleanliness, or restoring properties after water damage, they strive to create a clean and healthy environment for their clients.

###

For more information about Done Just Right, Inc, contact the company here:



Done Just Right, Inc

Michael Corliss

(630) 893-0757

info@djrcleaning.com

153 W Irving Park Rd, Roselle, IL 60172