New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683696/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2023, examines the global dynamics in the light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicle telematics industry.



It focuses on ongoing trends, market drivers, and challenges influencing the market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, critical competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing. The global connected truck telematics ecosystem is undergoing a tech-driven transformation that is taking the era of connectivity to new limits in the commercial vehicle space.



The market is diverse and comprises a mix of legacy companies and new-age tech startups from core business areas other than telematics, all competing fiercely for market shares. The Outlook report analyzes key market metrics by providing insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment.



It also analyzes potential growth opportunities under multiple parameters to help industry participants uncover effective strategies that address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams.Frost & Sullivan predicts the market to take a moderate yet steady growth path in 2023, with growth opportunities expected to remain lucrative for new entrants.



While expectations are muted in terms of high-value mergers and acquisitions, partnerships will continue to be forged in higher numbers.

Author: Mugundhan Deenadayalan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04683696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________