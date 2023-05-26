New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458768/?utm_source=GNW

The global built-in kitchen appliances market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of rising new product offerings by market players, increasing online presence of built-in kitchen appliances brands, etc.

Built-in appliances are kitchen appliances that are built-in into the kitchen cabinetry or walls, providing a seamless, integrated look for modern kitchens. They cannot be moved because they are permanent fixtures in the kitchen.

Built-in kitchen appliances are gaining popularity among consumers since they offer sleek and minimalist designs and are easy to keep tidy and clean.Because of its seamless construction, a built-in kitchen has fewer spaces where dirt and dust can accumulate, making it easier to clean and more hygienic.



Also, these products are energy efficient and durable.Also, more and more homes and apartments are being constructed with living rooms and kitchenettes merged.



A more attractive design guarantees that the kitchenette doesn’t interfere with the rest of the living space.Moreover, the ability to position integrated appliances precisely where they are required in the kitchen is one of their key advantages.



These factors are prompting consumers to purchase built-in kitchen appliances.

Rising Awareness Among Consumers Fueling the Market Growth

Built-in kitchen appliances are gaining popularity among consumers.Built-in kitchen appliance brands are adopting several marketing strategies to attract more consumers.



For instance, in 2022, Whirlpool showcased its latest appliance innovations at the Pacific Coast Builders’ Conference in San Francisco. The showcased product line consists of NEW KitchenAid® 29.4 Cu. Ft. 48" Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser, JennAir® 30" Panel-Ready Built-In Column Freezer, and Whirlpool® 5.3 Cu. Ft. Electric 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven. These strategies are spreading awareness among consumers regarding the presence of such technological products in the market and prompting consumers to purchase them, thus contributing to the overall sales of built-in kitchen appliances worldwide.

Wide Offerings By Market Players Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly looking for a wide variety of options to attain good quality products.Therefore, the built-in appliances market players are emphasizing launching products to expand their product portfolio and expand their consumer base.



For instance, in 2022, Samsung Electronics launched its collection of new Bespoke product lines in Europe.The new product line consists of the Bespoke AI™ laundry lineup, the Bespoke AI™ Oven, and the Bespoke Infinite Line.



Similarly, in 2022, Crompton launched its new built-in kitchen appliance products in Pune, India.The product line consists of 38 models consisting of chimneys, gas hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers.



Therefore, to cater to the increasing demand, built-in kitchen appliances market players are focusing on launching new products and expanding their product portfolio. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the built-in kitchen appliances market in the forecast period.

Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting the Market Growth

Market Segmentation

The global built-in kitchen appliances market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into built-in ovens & microwaves, built-in hobs, built-in dishwashers, built-in refrigerators, built-in hoods, built-in ranges, and others (built-in coffee machines, built-in barbeque griller, etc.). Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into direct/distributor sales, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

AB Electrolux, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Haier Group, Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Limited, Miele & Cie. KG, Häfele SE & Co KG are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global built-in kitchen appliances market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global built-in kitchen appliances market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

o Built-in Ovens & Microwaves

o Built-in Hobs

o Built-in Dishwashers

o Built-in Refrigerators

o Built-in Hoods

o Built-in Ranges

o Others

• Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct/Distributor Sales

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

• Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global built-in kitchen appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

