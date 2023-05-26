New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicone Bra Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458746/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Silicone Bra Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the working women population, rising e-commerce channels, and increasing consumer spending on comfortable innerwear products.

Strapless, backless, self-adhesive, and self-supportive bras, made of a specific gel called silicone that looks seamless and provides the breasts a smoother finish, are known as silicone bras.The look and feel of silicone bras are intended to be natural.



Like traditional bras, silicone bras contour and support the breasts.Typically, silicone forms the bra cups, giving them a smooth, natural appearance.



The silicone bra can be worn in the shower and swimming pool.Also, the increasing women’s population worldwide fuels the demand and growth of the silicone bra market globally.



In 2021, women population stood at more than 167 million in the United States.

The silicone bra market has grown significantly over the past few years due to the belief that it is a fundamental necessity for every woman.They are attached to the breasts’ undersides with medical-grade glue.



The primary function of a medical-grade glue is to raise the breasts, enhancing their appearance and shape. Some variations offer one component for each breast.

The growing number of working women drives spending and changing lifestyles of women. The World Bank estimates that in 2021, the United States accounted for about 46.3% of the world’s labor force. Thus, an increase in the number of working women drives consumer spending power, propelling the silicone bra market globally.

Increasing Demand for Strap-less Bra Fuels the Market Growth

Since more individuals are becoming aware of breast cancer, the market for strapless silicone bras is expanding.Silicone bras can be worn with several dresses.



They typically have numerous detachable straps, in contrast to nothing at all.Strapless silicone bras are ideal for women who want the support of a bra without the hassle of straps.



Strapless silicone bras are available in various hues, dimensions, and designs.They can be found online and at most of the lingerie shops.



For instance, Marks & Spencer offers a strapless silicone bra, which is reusable, washable, and self-adhesive. This strapless silicone bra is perfect for low-cut swimsuits, backless halters, strapless tops, and dresses. Therefore, the increasing demand and popularity of strapless bras are driving the market for silicone bras globally, during the forecast period.

Rising Trend for Stick-on Bra Fuels the Market Growth

Stick-on silicone bras are known to lift and push the breasts together.Stick-on silicone bras are specifically strapless and backless undergarments that stick to the breasts and disappear entirely when worn over clothing.



They don’t require a back band or hooks as they are made with self-adhesive cups that offer shaping and support.These silicon pads are generally in good condition and attach to the body with glue.



It precisely provides the correct amount of nipple coverage, unlike typical bras.For instance, YumSur offers a stick-on silicone bra that is backless and strapless.



The comfortable, soft, modern, and healthy silicone adhesive makes this a sticky bra. This sticky bra attaches to the chest perfectly, and its silicone glue increases stickiness and prevents dropping. A V-shaped seductive is simply created by the front buckle design, which gathers the breasts. Its buttons are non-metallic and do not irritate the skin. Therefore, the increasing trend of stick-on bras is driving the market for silicone bras globally during the forecast period.

Acquisitions & Mergers among Companies Driving the Market Growth

Companies are adopting new marketing strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions with other companies, to attract consumers, driving the growth of the silicone bra market globally.For instance, in 2021, Reliance Retail acquired the Amanté lingerie line from its Sri Lankan owner, MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed sum.



Reliance Industries Ltd., headed by Mukesh Ambani, has developed a 100% ownership position in the "Amanté" trademark from MAS.

Rising Cases of Breast Cancer in Women Aids Market Growth

Breast cancer develops in the breast cells.Breast lumps, bloody nipple discharge, and changes in the nipple’s or breast’s shape or texture are all indications of breast cancer.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, around 685000 people worldwide died, and 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer was most common cancer in the world by the end of 2020 when 7.8 million women who had received a diagnosis within the previous five years were still living. There are more chances of breast cancer in women using low-quality and wrong-sized bras. Also, women are becoming more health conscious as the number of breast cancer patients increases. They want high-quality bras which fit them perfectly. Therefore, the satisfaction of the customers upon wearing high-quality bras is expected to further drive the market for silicone bras worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The global silicone bra market is segmented into product type, price range, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market is segmented into backless and strapless/multi-way.



Based on price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high prices. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-branded stores, online, and others (specialty stores, direct sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation.

Company Profile

Hanesbrand Inc., Jockey International Inc., PVH Corp., Reliance Retail Limited (Zivame), Victoria’s Secret & Co., Marks and Spencer plc, Fashion Nova, LLC., Wacoal Holdings Corporation, Wolf Lingerie Company, Chantelle Lingerie, Inc. are the major market players that lead the market of the silicone bra globally.



