Lingerie Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global lingerie market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of working women in the population and increasing consumer spending on fashionable clothes.

Lingerie refers to women’s undergarments such as brassieres, sleep wears, and light robes.Typically, it is constructed from one or more stretchy materials such as silk, nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer textiles, and Lycra.



Most of these items are made using cotton.Designers are placing more and more emphasis on producing lingerie employing lace, embroidery, expensive materials, beautiful fabrics, and bright colors.



The word is frequently chosen to suggest that the clothing is attractive, stylish, or both.Lingerie shopping is a personal choice, and the ideal option will often depend on the budget and the products’ accessibility for the most excellent fit and comfort.



The fit, material quality, cost, and availability of a wide range of sizes are the primary factors to consider when purchasing the best lingerie.

Support is one of the key reasons women wear bras.The appropriate undergarments improve posture because they are more comfortable all day.



Despite making it simple to purchase women’s underwear online, many women still need to visit stores due to the challenging size predictions. But women can always use a size chart from a specialty store’s lingerie retailer to select the appropriate size.

Lingerie companies are also taking initiatives for women’s betterment and health care.For instance, Crystal International has taken a step to advance its community participation programs.



The intimate factory of Crystal International in China started a community engagement program to deliver 16,000 pieces of professional lingerie and offer impoverished women in Jiangxi province healthcare knowledge and guidance.Women who receive the bags can scan the QR codes to learn more about women’s health and care, including how to prevent breast cancer and other prevalent gynecological problems.



Therefore, companies’ initiatives for consumers’ health care fuel the global market growth of lingerie during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Fuels the Market Growth

Companies are launching new products to attract customers, increasing the demand and growth of the lingerie market globally.For instance, in 2022, Playboy debuted its first underwear collection in new colors, materials, and designs that drew from its 70-year history.



The "Icon Collection" is the first line, and it comprises a variety of mesh pieces with Playboy’s iconic rabbit head logo on the products that are designed to evoke beauty, free will, and confidence.

The trend of Bra Top Fuels the Market Growth

In the past, women wore bras and tops separately.They now have a brand-new category that can also be worn as tops.



They are a shorter variant of a crop top and bra, called bralettes in more formal terminology.Young women, particularly, love them since they are trendy and comfortable.



According to the survey, bralettes are preferred by 50% of young women above simple tees and crop tops because of their style and accessibility. They can be worn alone or even layered with coats, blazers, simple shirts, etc. because they are very adaptable. Therefore, the trend of bra tops is driving the demand and growth of the lingerie market globally.

New Colored and Stylish Lingerie Fuels the Market Growth

Women consider underwear as an adornment that they wear to enhance their appearance.Therefore, this underwear ensures covering and is fashionable, which is just as crucial as our clothing’s fashion sense.



According to the study, 90% of women prioritize coverage, comfort, and style when purchasing undergarments. It emphasizes how willing the women are to experiment with their undergarments. 75% of women are eager to experiment with different bra and panties styles, colors, and designs. Beautiful lace bralettes in various hues and neon-colored intimates are the trends in the lingerie market. Customers want new, stylish, and comfortable lingerie for their convenience, which fuels the global market for lingerie during the forecast period. According to Groversons Paris Beauty’s survey, 67.45% of consumers will no longer be afraid to experiment with different colors and types of lingerie and will instead favor those that are high-quality and kind to their skin.

Adopting New Marketing Strategies Drives the Market Growth

Companies are adopting new marketing strategies to attract consumers, which drives the growth of the lingerie market globally.For instance, Wacoal conducted its first-ever phygital (physical + digital) lingerie fashion show in India to debut its autumn-winter collection in 2022.



The show featured the newest lingerie collection from Wacoal.This is also part of the brand’s strategic attempt to make intimate clothing attractive and pleasurable for all women.



For this, the brand broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube, turning it into a virtual show that viewers could watch from the comfort of their homes in addition to its physical crowd.Also, companies endorse celebrities to attract consumers and increase their sales and revenue.



Zivame launched the "Grand Lingerie Festival" in India, which is co-powered by Triumph and is promoted by the Indian actress Kriti Sanon; it is more extensive and better than ever, with more than 50000 styles from 100+ manufacturers. The semi-annual intimate wear event hosted by Zivame.com offers customers the most extensive selection of lingerie and sleepwear products, such as shapewear, activewear, and many more. Therefore, companies are adopting new and different marketing strategies to increase their sales, which further fuels the demand for the lingerie market globally.

Market Segmentation

The global lingerie market is segmented into product type, Pricing, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market is segmented into shapewear, loungewear, knickers & panties, bra, and others.



Based on Pricing, the market is segmented into mass and premium.Based on the distribution channel, the market is split into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-branded stores, independent stores, online, and others.



The market is also segmented on the basis of region.

Company Profile

Jockey International Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Triumph Intertrade AG, Yandy Enterprises LLC, Reliance Retail Limited (Zivame), Victoria’s Secret & Co., Marks and Spencer plc, PVH Corp., Fashion Nova, LLC., Wacoal Holdings Corporation are the major market players that lead the market of the lingerie globally.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global lingerie market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Lingerie Market, By Product Type:

o Shape Wear

o Lounge Wear

o Knickers & Panties

o Bra

o Others

• Lingerie Market, By Pricing:

o Mass

o Premium

• Lingerie Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Exclusive Stores

o Multi-branded Stores

o Independent Stores

o Online

o Others

• Lingerie Market, By Region:

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global lingerie market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

