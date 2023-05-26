New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458743/?utm_source=GNW



Global light vehicle airbag market has shown impressive growth in the past few years, and it is anticipated to increase at a high rate in the forecast years 2023E-2028F.The rising concern for safety among people has made them choose vehicles with inbuilt airbags.



By seeing the preference and inclination of people for the vehicle with airbags, automotive manufacturers across the globe have started placing airbags in higher numbers in vehicles for safety.

Airbags are crucial as they increase safety on roads.According to the EU road accidents database, In 2021, an average of around 44 road deaths per million inhabitants were registered in European Union countries.



According to the data published by WHO (World Health Organization), an ordinary 1.3 million people die each year due to road accidents across the globe. There are various reasons behind road accidents, which include human mistakes such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt and helmet, drunken & driving, red light jumping, overtaking in a wrong manner, etc. All these factors cause 90% of death in road accidents. Therefore, these factors have made the buyer prefer the vehicle which has more advanced safety features.

Growing Awareness About Vehicle Safety Features

Nowadays, rising safety awareness among consumers has made automotive manufacturers include more safety features in their vehicles, and the willingness to pay extra for equipment like airbags, has driven the airbag market.Automotive manufacturers have increased the demand for airbags and stringent laws requiring airbag development; this is expected to grow in the market in the coming year.



As a result, there may be an opportunity for market expansion, given the rising level of awareness regarding safety features in automobiles. Of all these factors, the global light vehicle airbag market is projected to witness positive growth in the forecasted year 2023F-2028F.

Increasing Advancements in Airbag Technologies

Automotive manufacturers are largely focused on enhancing cost effectiveness, improving the experience of driving, and working toward overall passenger and driver safety since the global automotive background is continuously developing.Airbags are still a crucial passive safety component in the automotive industry.



The market is growing as a result of airbag technological improvements that are increasing its adoption in passenger vehicles.When a safety belt is worn, the airbag performs best.



It might lessen injuries and fatalities in front-end collisions.To protect front-seat occupants, airbag makers have developed a variety of airbags, side curtains, and knee bolsters.



They also plan to develop a new generation of rear-seat airbags. One of the automotive companies, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, has launched two airbags which are placed on the roof and one in the back of the front seat; this might protect rear-seat occupants at the time of the accident. Furthermore, the Citroen C4 Cactus is a subcompact crossover SUV featuring innovative roof-mounted passenger airbag technology. The growing innovation in airbag technology in the automobile industry is propelling market growth.

High Operating and Maintenance Costs

Airbags are acquiring advanced features and technology, but the cost is a major consideration.The upgraded airbags are linked to additional components such as a clock spring, impact sensors, an igniter, an SRS warning light, a passenger seat switch, a pyrotechnic inflator, an electronic control unit, and seatbelt pre-tensioners.



As a result, the inclusion of such components raises maintenance and operating costs, impeding market expansion.

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Due to increased investment in manufacturing facilities, the demand for electric vehicles will increase more quickly, commencing in 2021.Modern electric vehicles come with airbags that have competitive technology for a better driving experience.



As the demand for zero-emission vehicles has increased in the past few years, automotive manufacturers are focusing more on providing electric vehicles in the market, and they are offering subsidies and tax breaks to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the market.Customers anticipate a significant level of automated experience and cutting-edge driving technologies when moving to an electric vehicle.



In the future, the need for airbags with enhanced features may rise even higher as technological innovation and attentiveness to the safety of the driver and passengers. This is one of the reasons the market is expanding because of higher expectations for the deployment of airbags in electric vehicles.



Market Segmentation

The global light vehicle airbag market is segmented based on vehicle type, airbag type, demand category, yarn type, and by region, and competitional landscape.Based on vehicle type, the market is further fragmented into Hatchbacks, SUVs & MPV, Sedan, and LCVs.



Based on the demand category, the market is bifurcated into OEM and replacement.In terms of airbag type, the market is divided into front airbags, keen airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags; in yarn type, the market is divided into nylon and polyester type.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

The Autoliv Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toyoda Gosei co.Ltd, Robert Bosh Gmbh, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co.



Ltd, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Takata Corporation, Aptiv Inc., and Joyson Safety Systems are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global light vehicle airbag market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global Sheet Face Mask market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Hatchback

o SUV & MPV

o Sedan

o LCV

• Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market, By Airbag Type:

o Front Airbag

o Knee Airbag

o Side Airbag

o Curtain Airbag

• Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market, By Yarn Type:

o Nylon Type

o Polyester Type

• Global Light Vehicle Airbag Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Slovakia

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Light Vehicle Airbag Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06458743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________