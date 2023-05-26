West Hollywood, CA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EMERALD VILLAGE WEST HOLLYWOOD ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER

LOS CANNABIS FESTIVAL CELEBRATING PRIDE MONTH

Emerald Village West Hollywood Cannabis Travel and Tourism Association

Celebrates Pride Month with Citywide Cannabis Events Including Drag Shows, Budtender Appreciations, WEHO Pride Parade Watch Parties and More

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 24, 2023 – Emerald Village West Hollywood cannabis travel and tourism board is thrilled to announce the first-ever Los Cannabis Festival presented by Emerald Village West Hollywood and WeedMaps, a monthlong series of citywide cannabis events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Los Cannabis Festival aims to promote inclusivity, diversity, and the spirit of Pride within the cannabis industry at participating dispensaries and lounges throughout West Hollywood showcasing a range of activities that highlight LGBTQ+ owned cannabis products, renowned drag artists, the 2nd Annual WEHO Pride and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the first-ever Los Cannabis Festival to West Hollywood, a citywide event that promises an exciting approach for celebrating both the LGBTQ+ and cannabis communities,” said Scott Schmidt, Executive Director for Emerald Village West Hollywood. “This festival is a testament to the commitment of our dispensaries and lounges in West Hollywood to inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community while simultaneously showing the world that West Hollywood is a world-class LGBTQ+ and cannabis destination. West Hollywood has a rich history and modern culture of cannabis and LGBTQ advocacy, and we hope Los Cannabis Festival creates an unforgettable celebration that represents the true spirit of Pride Month.”

The monthlong celebration includes the following schedule of events and activities:

June 1-30 – LGBT-owned Brand Activations at MedMen – MedMen West Hollywood welcomes guests to celebrate Pride Month with a series of monthlong LGBT-owned cannabis brand in-store activations and promotions.

– – MedMen West Hollywood welcomes guests to celebrate Pride Month with a series of monthlong LGBT-owned cannabis brand in-store activations and promotions. Friday, June 2 1-4PM – First Fridays Celebration at CALMA – CALMA welcomes guests to celebrate the kickoff of Pride with a First Friday party featuring food trucks from Beignet Box and Lee Poof. Plus hang out with CANN from 1-4PM.

– – CALMA welcomes guests to celebrate the kickoff of Pride with a First Friday party featuring food trucks from Beignet Box and Lee Poof. Plus hang out with CANN from 1-4PM. Friday, June 2 12-6PM – AHHS Pride Party with Kanha, Supherb, WYLD and High 90’s – Celebrate Pride at AHHS WeHo with 25% off the entire store, 100 Goodie Bags with $100 purchase for the first 100 clients, BOGOs for $1 games and more, with in-store promotions by Kanha, Supherb, WYLS and High 90’s.

– – Celebrate Pride at AHHS WeHo with 25% off the entire store, 100 Goodie Bags with $100 purchase for the first 100 clients, BOGOs for $1 games and more, with in-store promotions by Kanha, Supherb, WYLS and High 90’s. Saturday, June 3 12-8PM – Emerald Village at WEHO Pride Street Fair – Receive a “Buy Weed From WeHo” tote bag with promotions from dispensaries and lounges around town and spin the wheel for prizes at the Emerald Village booth. Bag and Spin require subscription to the Emerald Village newsletter. Meet and greet with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars presented by WeedMaps from 2-4pm.

– – Receive a “Buy Weed From WeHo” tote bag with promotions from dispensaries and lounges around town and spin the wheel for prizes at the Emerald Village booth. Bag and Spin require subscription to the Emerald Village newsletter. Meet and greet with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars presented by WeedMaps from 2-4pm. Saturday, June 3 1-5PM – AHHS Pride Party w/ZZFlux, De La Bo, Dr. Norms, Pure Nirvana & Stuf – Celebrate Pride at AHHS WeHo with 25% off the entire store, BOGOs for $1 games and more, with in-store activations by ZZ Flux, De La Bo, Dr. Norms, Pure Nirvana and Stuf.

– – Celebrate Pride at AHHS WeHo with 25% off the entire store, BOGOs for $1 games and more, with in-store activations by ZZ Flux, De La Bo, Dr. Norms, Pure Nirvana and Stuf. Saturday, June 3 6-10PM – Pamos Bar Takeover at The Artist Tree Studio Lounge – Get your (infused) drink on at The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree at the Pamos Bar Takeover!

– – Get your (infused) drink on at The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree at the Pamos Bar Takeover! Sunday, June 4 11AM-3PM – WEHO Pride Parade Watch Party at The Artist Tree – Elevate your viewing of the WEHO Pride Parade from the second floor Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree – the only cannabis consumption experience with views of the parade.

– Elevate your viewing of the WEHO Pride Parade from the second floor Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree – the only cannabis consumption experience with views of the parade. Sunday, June 4 12-8PM – Emerald Village at WEHO Pride Street Fair - Receive a “Buy Weed From WeHo” tote bag with promotions from dispensaries and lounges around town and spin the wheel for prizes at the Emerald Village booth. Bag and Spin require subscription to the Emerald Village newsletter. Meet and greet with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars presented by WeedMaps from 2-4pm.

– - Receive a “Buy Weed From WeHo” tote bag with promotions from dispensaries and lounges around town and spin the wheel for prizes at the Emerald Village booth. Bag and Spin require subscription to the Emerald Village newsletter. Meet and greet with RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars presented by WeedMaps from 2-4pm. Monday, June 5 3-5PM – WEHO Pride Recovery Smoke Sesh – Recover from the long weekend with cannabis and LGBT influencers at The Artist Tree. Drop in and enjoy special promotions, conversation and recover from the long weekend! RSVP via Emerald Village.

– – Recover from the long weekend with cannabis and LGBT influencers at The Artist Tree. Drop in and enjoy special promotions, conversation and recover from the long weekend! RSVP via Emerald Village. Tuesday, June 6 5-7PM – Come Out for Cannabis Reception at CALMA w/Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson – Celebrate LGBTQ+ owned cannabis brands with a reception at CALMA. Special guest Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson will discuss West Hollywood’s vision for cannabis and supporting the LGBT community. Event will include DJ, drinks and snacks. RSVP via Emerald Village.

– – Celebrate LGBTQ+ owned cannabis brands with a reception at CALMA. Special guest Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson will discuss West Hollywood’s vision for cannabis and supporting the LGBT community. Event will include DJ, drinks and snacks. RSVP via Emerald Village. Tuesday, June 6 6:30-9:30PM – Pride Puff Puff Paint with Skut at The Artist Tree – Join West Hollywood artist Skut for a Pride-themed Puff Puff Paint Class in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree. Tickets available through The Artist Tree.

– – Join West Hollywood artist Skut for a Pride-themed Puff Puff Paint Class in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree. Tickets available through The Artist Tree. Wednesday, June 7 6-9PM – Budtender Appreciation Day Drag Bingo at Micky’s w/ Billy Francesca – Celebrate the people who make the West Hollywood cannabis experience truly special – the budtenders! Join everyone at Micky’s WeHo for happy hour and drag bingo hosted by local legend Billy Francesca to win prizes from Emerald Village members and sponsors. Bingo games start at 7PM; RSVP via Emerald Village.

– – Celebrate the people who make the West Hollywood cannabis experience truly special – the budtenders! Join everyone at Micky’s WeHo for happy hour and drag bingo hosted by local legend Billy Francesca to win prizes from Emerald Village members and sponsors. Bingo games start at 7PM; RSVP via Emerald Village. Wednesday, June 7 6-10PM – Meet & Greet/Show at The Artist Tree with Jada Essence Hall and Jorgeous – Meet Drag Race legends Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous and enjoy a show in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree! RSVP and tickets via The Artist Tree.

– – Meet Drag Race legends Jaida Essence Hall and Jorgeous and enjoy a show in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree! RSVP and tickets via The Artist Tree. Thursday, June 8 6-9PM – Drag Show at Urbn Leaf sponsored by Potent Goods – Urbn Leaf and Potent Goods present a Pride Week Drag Show on the Sunset Strip! Details and RSVP via Urbn Leaf.

– – Urbn Leaf and Potent Goods present a Pride Week Drag Show on the Sunset Strip! Details and RSVP via Urbn Leaf. Saturday, June 10 6:30-9:30PM – Pride Puff Puff Paint with Skut at The Artist Tree – Join West Hollywood artist Skut for a Pride-themed Puff Puff Paint Class in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree. Tickets available through The Artist Tree.

– – Join West Hollywood artist Skut for a Pride-themed Puff Puff Paint Class in the Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree. Tickets available through The Artist Tree. Sunday, June 11 12-8PM – Emerald Village Pride Walk – Elevate your walk from LA Pride! Parade in Hollywood to West Hollywood’s Rainbow District. Walk South on La Brea to CALMA, then West along Santa Monica Boulevard past LAPCG, AHHS, MedMen, theWOODS, Off the Charts, Zen and The Artist Tree to enjoy pop-up activations, promotions and Pride specials along the way!

– – Elevate your walk from LA Pride! Parade in Hollywood to West Hollywood’s Rainbow District. Walk South on La Brea to CALMA, then West along Santa Monica Boulevard past LAPCG, AHHS, MedMen, theWOODS, Off the Charts, Zen and The Artist Tree to enjoy pop-up activations, promotions and Pride specials along the way! Thursday, June 15 4-7PM – Cream of the Crop “Crop Club” Tasting at theWOODS – Enjoy an exclusive tasting a flight of Cream of the Crop flower for Crop Club Members at theWOODS’ Ganja Giggle Garden. 20-minute sessions with a cannabis expert will take you on a tour of this exclusive flower. RSVP required via Cream of the Crop.

Whether you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally, or a cannabis enthusiast Emerald Village West Hollywood encourages everyone to join the Los Cannabis Festival activities, consume responsibly and celebrate the unity, love, and acceptance that Pride Month represents.

For more information about Los Cannabis Festival and a detailed schedule of events, tickets and RSVP please visit www.loscannabisfestival.com. Follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram.

About Emerald Village West Hollywood

Founded in 2021, Emerald Village West Hollywood is a representative organization for cannabis businesses exclusively in the City of West Hollywood. Declared as the Emerald Village and the world’s cannabis capital, Emerald Village West Hollywood is governed by a Board of Directors to promote tourism, understanding of legal cannabis regulations, consumer safety and advocacy for cannabis decriminalization and social justice. Current members include CALMA (owned by Jay-Z’s The Parent Company), Alternative Health & Herbal Services (AHHS), LA Patient’s and Caregivers Group (LAPCG), MedMen, Zen Healing Collective, The Artist Tree, High Times Café, Off the Charts, Urbn Leaf, Pleasure Med, Greenwolf and theWOODS (owned by Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher). For more information about the Emerald Village West Hollywood and Emerald Village, visit emeraldvillageweho.com and follow @emeraldvillageweho on Instagram.

