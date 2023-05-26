Issue of additional 5 MEUR Green Bonds issue of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos"

English Lithuanian

The Company on 24 May 2023, has successfully distributed under private placement an additional 5 MEUR Green Bonds issue at 8.5% yield under Company’s 100MEUR Note Programme. Additionally issued bonds will be tapped to already issued bonds under ISIN LT0000405938. The bonds were subscribed by individuals and legal entities.

The additional 5 MEUR Green Bonds issue (issue date 24 May 2023) is expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond main list of Nasdaq Vilnius, thereby supplementing the previously listed bonds under ISIN LT0000405938, during the period of 30 days after the date hereof.

Additional information:

Issuer's full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“ Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000405938 Nominal value of one bond 100 000 EUR Number of additional bonds 50 Total number of listed bonds after additional bonds will be listed 570 Total aggregated nominal value 57 000 000 EUR Maturity date 2025-12-14





Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company