Dynamic Technologies Announces Termination of Sales and Investment Solicitation Process and Extension of Stay

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (NEX: DTG.H, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic” or “Company”) announces that, further to the previously announced sales and investment solicitation process (the “SISP”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”), on May 9, 2023, FTI Consulting Canada Inc., the court-appointed monitor (the “Monitor”) terminated the SISP to enable Dynamic and its subsidiaries, Dynamic Attractions Ltd., Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd., Dynamic Structures Ltd. and Dynamic Attractions Inc. (collectively, the “Subsidiaries”) to finalize the definitive agreements for the sale transaction (the “Sale Transaction”) contemplated by the high value letter of intent provided by Promising Expert Limited.



The closing of the proposed Sale Transaction is subject to certain standard conditions, including the negotiation of definitive agreements and the approval of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”). There can be no assurance that the proposed Sale Transaction will be successfully concluded in a timely manner or at all.

In addition, pursuant to the order granted by the Court May 26, 2023 (the “Order”), the Court approved the extension of the previously announced stay of proceedings to July 28, 2023 to permit the Company sufficient time to negotiate the definitive agreements for, and to complete, the Sale Transaction.

MLT Aikins LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company and its Subsidiaries in connection with the CCAA proceedings and the proposed Sale Transaction.

Update on U.S. Proceedings

The Company and its subsidiaries have also engaged legal counsel in the United States and have completed documents to initiate a filing (the “Chapter 15 Application”) under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code to seek recognition of the CCAA proceedings in Dallas, Texas. The Chapter 15 Application was filed on May 17, 2023 and will proceed on June 13, 2023 upon expiry of the 21 day notice period. The Company is not aware of any parties that might oppose the Chapter 15 Application.

