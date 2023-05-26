GraniteShares Announces Change in ETF Lineup

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares announced today that it will close and liquidate the following ETF:

Ticker Fund Name Commencement of investment operations TSLI GraniteShares 1x Short TSLA Daily ETF 08/08/2022



On May 19, 2023, the board of GraniteShares ETF Trust approved the liquidation of the GraniteShares 1x Short TSLA Daily ETF (the “ETF”). The last day of trading for the ETF on NASDAQ Stock Market will be June 16, 2023. The last day creation orders will be accepted for the ETF will be June 14, 2023. Investors may sell their shares of the ETF until market close on June 16, 2023. Shares of the ETF will no longer trade on NASDAQ Stock Market after market close on June 16, 2023, and will be subsequently delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the ETF is expected to occur on or about June 19, 2023.



When the ETF commences the liquidation of its portfolio, it may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the ETF’s investment objectives and strategies.

At the time the liquidation of the ETF is complete, the ETF shares will be individually redeemed. For shareholders that still hold shares of the ETF as of June 19, 2023, shares will be automatically redeemed for cash at the net asset value as of close of business on that date, which will reflect the costs of closing the ETF. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on the redemptions. The ETF may or may not pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City. GraniteShares will continue to offer the following leveraged single stock ETFs:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase GraniteShares 1.5x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla



In addition, GraniteShares’ ETF suite includes the following ETFs:



ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17% GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25% GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19% GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50% GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF XOUT U.S. Large Cap 0.60%



Contact Information:



William Rhind, CEO

GraniteShares Inc

+1 646 876 5049

william.rhind@graniteshares.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GraniteShares funds (the “Funds”) carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747, or visit the website at www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

To obtain a prospectus for BAR, please visit

https://www.graniteshares.com/Documents/25/Prospectus-GraniteShares-Gold-Trust.pdf

To obtain a prospectus for PLTM, please visit

https://graniteshares.com/media/gwrbh3ah/pltm_prospectus.pdf



Except as described above regarding the liquidation of the ETFs, shares of the Funds may be sold during trading hours on the exchange through any brokerage account, shares are not individually redeemable, and shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by Authorized Participants. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares in a Fund will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV. Brokerage commissions will apply.

The ETF Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS.

