Malaga Financial Corporation Announces 76th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of 25 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 23, 2023. This dividend represents a 4.35% annualized yield based on our most recent closing price of $23.00. The dividend will be paid out on or about July 3, 2023. Randy C. Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO, remarked, “In spite of recent turmoil in the economy and banking industry, we are pleased that our continued strong earnings and the strength of our balance sheet position us to declare this 25-cent quarterly dividend. We appreciate the efforts of our colleagues and the opportunity to continue to reward our shareholders for their investment.”



