Central 1 reports first quarter financial results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (‘Central 1’ or ‘the organization’) reported a profit of $1.3 million for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2023, up $36.7 million from the same quarter one year prior.



Q1 2023 results compared to Q1 2022:

Profit of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $35.4 million in Q1 2022

Net financial income of $6.4 million, compared to a net financial expense of $49.3 million in Q1 2022

Return on average equity1 of 0.2 per cent, compared to negative return on average equity1 of 4.7 per cent in Q1 2022



In Q1 2022, credit spreads increased to reflect the economic uncertainty around rising inflation and the Russia – Ukraine conflict. This resulted in Q1 2022 reporting a larger fair value loss on our fixed income investments than in Q1 2023.

“While markets have been volatile, our capital base remains healthy and our business lines performed well in the first quarter. Still, inflation remains above target levels and we have yet to see the impacts of higher interest rates fully work their way through the system. We will continue to work with our credit union members and clients to support their ongoing success through the economic cycle,” said Sheila Vokey, President and CEO of Central 1.

Core Business Financial Performance

Treasury

Treasury’s first quarter profit was $4.1 million, up $41.6 million from the first quarter of 2022.

During the quarter, we saw stable and consistent results from non-financial income and fee-for-service based business despite inverted yield curves and widened credit spreads reducing the fair market value of Central 1’s financial instruments. Non-financial income, including mortgage servicing, commercial lending and asset management, improved marginally year-over-year.

With mortgage markets slowing due to higher interest rates, credit unions experienced higher liquidity than the preceding quarter which translated into holding more deposits with Central 1.

Payments & Digital Banking Platforms and Experiences (DBPX)

Payments & DBPX reported a loss of $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the $0.5 million profit reported in the same quarter last year.

Higher spend partially offset by increased transaction volume in payment products contributed to a higher loss in the first quarter. Investments in strategic initiatives, which included the Payments Modernization program and digital banking initiatives, were consistent with Central 1’s strategic priorities.

This was partially offset by increased transaction volume in payments products which contributed to a higher non-financial income, excluding strategic initiatives.

