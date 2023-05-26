Operation Gratitude and CSX Salute Massachusetts First Responders During National Police Week

Boston, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past Saturday, Operation Gratitude, in partnership with CSX and volunteers throughout New England, assembled 2,500 Care Packages for Massachusetts First Responders in honor of National Police Week.



This event is part of CSX's national Pride in Service community investment initiative, which focuses on serving and honoring first responders, military members , and their families, when and where they need it. The event, which marks the first of this summer’s series of hands-on volunteer opportunities, was hosted by CSX at UMass Lowell, in partnership with the national nonprofit Operation Gratitude. The 2,500 Care Packages will be sent to First Responders throughout Massachusetts, including Boston, Worcester, and Lowell.

Millions of first responders serve their communities throughout the U.S. as law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These brave men and women put their lives on the line daily, throughout their careers, to serve our communities. Operation Gratitude Care Packages are a morale booster and an opportunity to say “Thank You” for their service and sacrifice. Since the launch of Pride in Service in 2018, CSX has delivered over 250,000 gifts of gratitude to servicemembers, First Responders, and their families. CSX’s commitment to servicemembers is embedded in the identity of the organization as nearly one in five CSX employees has served and CSX employs their own police force and hazmat team.

“I was thrilled to meet several of our long-time Operation Gratitude volunteers from the Northeast region, who drove for hours to join us at this incredible event,” said Carolyn Blashek, Founder and Interim CEO of Operation Gratitude. “My thanks to them and to CSX and their employees for their generosity of time and spirit to assemble 2,500 First Responder Care Packages in record time!”

“It was great to see everyone come together as ONE CSX to assemble Care Packages for the brave men and women of the New England community. Our efforts here today symbolize our commitment to bridging community divides, creating connections, and delivering resources to service members in times of need,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president corporate communications, CSX.

Care Package assembly days are essential to Operation Gratitude's overarching mission to provide every individual an opportunity to express their deep appreciation for those who step forward to protect and defend the American people. CSX and Operation Gratitude’s partnership ensures that thousands of heroes annually receive a lovingly filled Care Package, a critical reminder that a grateful nation thanks them for their service. Each Operation Gratitude Care Package contains snacks, personal care and hygiene products, handmade items, and most importantly, handwritten letters from grateful Americans.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits and say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and to honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. In March 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has delivered more than 3.8 Million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in a common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.



About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).