Bar Exam Preparation Company, Celebration Bar Review, Reaches Thirty Year Milestone

Denver, Colorado , May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Testing preparation company, Celebration Bar Review, has reached a 30 year milestone. The company’s success comes from founder Jackson Mumey, AKA “The Bar Whisperer” who created a proprietary method for reliably passing a bar exam despite any obstacles that may block success on the bar exam.

Since Celebration Bar Review was established, they have been serial innovators in a traditional industry. They were the first company to create a home study bar review course and offer it online. Celebration Bar Review was also the first to apply personal coaching, photoreading, paraliminal recordings, and other tools to help students comprehend and utilize what they learned. Celebration Bar Review takes this approach because their courses are designed to put students and their individual needs first.

Competitors use standardized testing models and memorization to teach students, but this method isn’t consistently successful at helping learners retain information. Additionally, most companies require students to study in a classroom for up to ten hours a day, which can be inconvenient and exhausting. Celebration Bar Review challenges this perspective because they’re passionate about helping every type of student pass the bar. Celebration Bar Review students are often non-traditional. Many are parents, older students, and those looking for a second career. Most are repeat bar takers who have not been successful with traditional study methods. Jackson was inspired to help these overlooked students from his own experience as a Georgetown Law student who was older in age and had young children. From this experience he recognized the importance of convenience and efficient training to pass the bar exam.

Jackson Mumey and Celebration Bar Review have helped tens of thousands of students pass the bar exam since the company’s founding in 1993. Their students pass because of hands-on activities and spaced repetition learning employed throughout the course. These techniques keep students engaged and able to pass the bar exam despite how difficult it has become. Celebration Bar Review uses personal coaching, mindset training, and stress management techniques to maximize student performance.

To further ensure that Celebration Bar Review adhered to principles of convenience, accessibility, and quality, the company became the first to introduce monthly payments and a lifetime pass guarantee. Jackson believed monthly payments would allow more students to access the course and that the lifetime pass guarantee would enable students to use the course continuously without needing to pay again, as the model that most bar reviews currently follow.

Celebration Bar Review is currently working on several significant enhancements for their students. One main project is to integrate AI to increase accessibility for students to review their work against the proprietary writing model Jackson created over 30 years ago. Looking into the future, Jackson and his entire team are passionate about new education methodologies and anticipate more innovations that will lead to even higher passing rates for non-traditional students.

“I’m very happy with the milestone Celebration Bar Review has reached. Throughout our 30 years, we've been dedicated to putting more new lawyers into the pipeline. More qualified, diverse professionals can then serve underrepresented populations and other groups that currently don’t have access to legal services. We want our resources to make a difference in lives, generations, and entire communities and Celebration Bar Review is doing that all around the country today,” says Jackson Mumey.

Media Contact

Name: Jackson Mumey

Email: Sales@celebrationbarreview.com








