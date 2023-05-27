Zebra Plumbing Is Helping Melbourne Homeowners Choose Between Gas and Electric Hot Water Units

Hawthorn, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn, Victoria -

Gas water heaters rely on a burner and combustion chamber to heat the water. Cold water enters the tank, and a gas burner ignites to heat it. As the water heats up, it rises to the top of the tank, and hot water is drawn from the outlet pipe when needed. A flue pipe ensures the safe venting of combustion gases.

Electric water heaters, on the other hand, use heating elements submerged in the water tank to generate heat. Cold water enters the tank, and the electric heating elements heat it. Once the desired temperature is reached, the heating elements turn off, and hot water is drawn from the outlet pipe.

"When deciding between gas and electric water heaters," says Byron Slabbert, the founder of Zebra Plumbing, "there are a few factors to consider. Gas heaters tend to have higher upfront costs, but they are generally more energy-efficient, heat water quicker, and can provide hot water even during power outages. However, they lose a lot of energy while reheating, and emit pollutants such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. Electric heaters are typically cheaper to purchase and install, but they have higher operating costs.

Additionally, the availability of gas lines in the area and the cost of electricity can impact a homeowner’s decision. If a home already has a gas line, a gas water heater might be a more convenient and cost-effective choice. However, if gas is not available or if the homeowner prefers a simpler installation process, an electric water heater can be a viable option.

Byron continues, "If you are still mulling over whether you should get a gas or electric water heater system for your home, give my team here at Zebra Plumbing a call. We will consider all your needs, introduce the options available, and help you decide on the hot water system that is right for you. After you've made the choice, we will be there to get the thing installed quickly, affordably, and with absolutely no fuss. So, call us today to schedule an appointment and find out why so many Melbourne homeowners like you have put their trust in us.

Melbourne residents have let their approval of Zebra Plumbing’s services known in dozens of 5-star reviews. On its Google Business Profile, the company has a perfect overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from over 67 reviews with customers praising the company’s knowledgeable and efficient crew, and courteous and friendly customer service.

One customer talks about their experience installing a new water heater by saying, “ZEBRA Plumbing was a GREAT find! Recently I had an ‘unfortunate’ experience with another plumber who didn’t install my new water heater correctly and a pipe started to leak, he said it would be ‘weeks’ before he could come back and fix it. Leaving me in the unenviable position of having to find another plumber. Fortunately, a friend recommended ZEBRA – Bryon arrived that day, it took him 20 minutes to fix the leak and check all other connections. He explained the problems to me, I felt very reassured the leak was fixed. I have already recommended ZEBRA!!”

Another review talks about Zebra Plumbing’s water heater installation services by saying, “Zebra plumbing came and helped me out with a new hot water unit. Was great that he took the time to show me all the options. Installed the new unit and ran me through it. Will be using him again.”

