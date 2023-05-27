Flash News: OKX Partners with Tafabot, Providing More Bot Selection Across Spot, Futures and Arbitrage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 27, 2023.



OKX Partners with Tafabot, Providing More Bot Selection Across Spot, Futures and Arbitrage

OKX is proud to announce that it has partnered with Tafabot, a provider of crypto trading bots. The partnership will allow OKX users to access a wider selection of bots across spot, futures and arbitrage trading.

OKX users can access Tafabot by following these steps:

Download the Tafabot app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Create a Tafabot account Click on "Connect to an exchange" Input API keys

Tafabot helps users execute trades using different crypto trading bot options suitable for bullish, bearish or sideways market conditions. Its bot options include Smart Invest Bot, Long/Short Martingale, Arbitrage, Grid and Dollar-cost Averaging (DCA) bots.

Tafabot also recently introduced an advanced AI-powered trading bot named NeuralNet Bot, which uses deep learning technology for machine learning and scans multiple markets to identify profitable trades. In addition, Tafabot features Mirror Trading functionality, which allows users to automatically mirror the trades and settings of successful traders.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX



OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for traders, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.