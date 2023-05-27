SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Loyalty Ventures, Inc. - LYLTQ

NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Loyalty Ventures, Inc. (“Loyalty Ventures” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: LYLTQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Loyalty Ventures and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 8, 2022, Loyalty Venture issued a press release announcing that “its AIR MILES® Reward Program segment and AIR MILES’ Sponsor, Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms; consequently, on June 7, 2022, Sobeys provided notice of its intent to exit the program on a region-by-region basis.”

On this news, Loyalty Ventures’ stock price fell $5.01 per share, or 45.42%, to close at $6.02 per share on June 8, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980



