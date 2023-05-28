Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Worth US$ 351.35 Mn By 2030, A Survey By Reports Insights

New York, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the Pyelonephritis treatment market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 351.35 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 251.65 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of pyelonephritis treatment in hospitals, which is accelerating market growth at the global level. Reports Insights study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Pyelonephritis treatment market.



Global players in the pyelonephritis treatment industry are increasingly leveraging their technological potential for the development of a new range of pyelonephritis treatments to increase their product offerings in the global market. As a result of this, pyelonephritis treatment manufacturers, having their presence at the global level, are investing in the development of new methods with updated technological advancements to ensure the development of new pyelonephritis treatment. Thus, the launch of a new pyelonephritis treatment with upgraded technology is leading to the growth of the pyelonephritis treatment market.

Apply For Free Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673894





For illustration, in June 2020, Pfizer Inc. received FDA approval for BAVENCIO as a treatment for pyelonephritis patients. Hence, the increasing new technological developments of pyelonephritis treatment by various global companies to enhance the effectiveness of drugs is a crucial factor amplifying the growth of the global pyelonephritis treatment market.

Furthermore, the increasing pipelines for the pyelonephritis treatment with a focus on minimizing the impact and spread of pyelonephritis will boost the commercialization and expansion of product offerings in the global pyelonephritis market. Therefore, the recent pipelines for pyelonephritis treatments will create a positive growth outlook for the pyelonephritis market.

Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Treatment Type, the plazomicin segment contributed the highest market share in 2022. Plazomicin is an effective treatment against various bacteria-producing carbapenemases or other specific hydrolases. Moreover, plazomicin for the treatment of pyelonephritis achieves higher composite cure rates as compared with meropenem. As a result, it is an ideal treatment for pyelonephritis. Henceforth, owing to the above benefits of plazomicin, the segment will register favorable growth during the projected forecast period.

Based on End User, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to offer substantial shares in the global pyelonephritis treatment market. Pyelonephritis treatments such as antibiotics, painkillers, and others are often prescribed by doctors in hospitals to ensure a reduction in the complications related to kidneys. The prolonged prevalence of pyelonephritis may lead to serious diseases such as high blood pressure, kidney failure, and others. As a result, the adoption of Pyelonephritis treatments is increasing in hospitals for stopping the spreading of diseases, which, in turn, is proliferating the market growth.

Based on region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The prime factors, including the increasing research & development activities associated with the pyelonephritis drug discovery, favorable reimbursement scenario, and others are accelerating the growth of the pyelonephritis market in the North American region.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 351.35 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Cipla Inc., Allecra Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Spero Therapeutics, MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, and Sanofi By Treatment Type Plazomicin

Levofloxacin

Meropenem and Vaborbactam

and others By End User Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report with Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-pyelonephritis-treatment-market-statistical-analysis-673894

Key Market Takeaways

In the context of end user, the hospitals segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of Pyelonephritis treatment market statistics during the forecast period.



North America will create favorable circumstances for market growth in terms of value due to the growing development of healthcare facilities for pyelonephritis treatment, particularly in country such as the U.S.

The global pyelonephritis Treatment market size is estimated to exceed USD 351.35 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on treatment type, the plazomicin segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the Pyelonephritis treatment market statistics in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., and Cipla Inc., among others, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies have strong production capabilities and a strong presence in the market through their extensive product portfolios and distribution networks. Further, the pyelonephritis treatment market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from specialty clinic end users especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions which are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the strategic collaborations for the development of a new range of pyelonephritis treatment medications will further increase the competition in the market.

Request for Inquiry or Customization Request @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673894

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Spero Therapeutics and GSK formed an exclusive license agreement for tebipenem HBr, a late-stage antibiotic for the treatment of pyelonephritis. Thus, the increasing licensing will accelerate the product offering of pyelonephritis drug treatments at the global level in the upcoming years.

List of Major Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market:

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla Inc.

Allecra Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan

Spero Therapeutics

MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Plazomicin Levofloxacin Meropenem and Vaborbactam Others

By End User Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Report

What was the market size of the pyelonephritis treatment industry in 2020?

What will be the potential market valuation for the pyelonephritis treatment industry by 2030?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the pyelonephritis Treatment market, as well as the opportunities that may impact the market’s future development?

What is the dominating segment in the pyelonephritis treatment market by treatment type?

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the fastest impact on the pyelonephritis treatment market's growth in the coming years?

Discover More With Reports Insights Library Of Others Research Reports:-

Downstream Processing Market Extensive Demand and Growth By 2030

Capacitive Sensors Market In-Depth Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2030

Smart Materials Market Comprehensive Size, Growth By 2030

CMOS Image Sensors Market Forecast By 2030 - Demand, Growth, and Size Projections

Industrial Valve Market Demand By 2030

Liquid Analytical Instrument Market In-Depth Analysis By 2030

High Volume Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2030

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in the foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com

USA: +1-214-272-0393

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198