RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Targets US$4,203.78 Million By 2030, Reports Insights

New York, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market , as highlighted in the research report published by Reports Insights, recorded a valuation of USD 1,093.71 Million in 2022. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%, the market is expected to exceed USD 4,203.78 Million by 2030. The RF GaN technology has emerged as a powerful solution for various industries, offering higher power density, improved efficiency, and enhanced performance compared to the traditional technologies. The RF GaN technology is used for extensive applications in various sectors including telecommunications, automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial. The technology is widely utilized in cellular base stations, radar systems, satellite communications, wireless links, and other wireless communication systems. The ability of RF GaN to handle high power levels, operate at high frequencies, and deliver superior linearity is considered to drive the growth of global RF GaN market. Moreover, factors including advancements in technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and smart cities are expected to fuel the growth of RF GaN market during the forecast period.

Surge in adoption of 5G technology is considered to be one of the key factors fueling the demand for the RF GaN devices, as the devices are crucial for achieving desired coverage, data rates and spectral efficiency in 5G networks. Also, factors including increasing demand for faster data rates, enhanced network capacity, small cell deployments, and others are driving the growth of RF GaN market. Moreover, according to the Ookla 5G Map, in November 2021, 5G deployments reached up to 112 countries, representing an increase of 13% from 99 countries in November 2020. Further, the total number of 5G deployments increased drastically and reached a total of 85,602 deployments in 2021 compared to 17,428 in 2020. Thus, the increasing penetration of 5G networks along with the growth of the telecommunication sector is increasing the demand for RF GaN technology.

Further, the RF Gan-based devices are being widely used in marine radar systems for navigation, collision avoidance, and target detection. Additionally, the RF GAN technology plays a vital role in enabling higher power output and efficient operation in order to ensure robust communication links between the marine vessels and satellite networks. The increasing investments in the marine sector and new shipbuilding projects are the key factors driving the growth of the marine sector. For instance, in 2018, the South African Department of Defence invested USD 225.7 million for the development of three ships. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned above, increasing application of RF GaN technology in the marine sector is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period.





Global RF GaN Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the GaN-on-SiC segment contributed to a substantial share in the market growth in 2022. The Gan-on-SiC technology-based devices are equipped with the ability to handle higher power levels and exhibit higher power density, making it suitable for high-power RF devices including amplifiers. Additionally, factors including wide bandwidth, robustness, and high reliability among others is driving the adoption of GaN-on-Sic technology.

Based on Product Type, the amplifier segment is expected to growth with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The RF GaN amplifiers are widely used in several applications including wireless communication, radar systems, electronic warfare, satellite communication, and others. Moreover, factors including a surge in demand for efficient power consumption systems is anticipated to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the residential segment contributed to a substantial share in the market growth in 2022. The RF GaN-based devices including amplifiers and transistors provide high efficiency, higher data rates, and better signal quality in the telecommunication industry. Moreover, factors including the increase in telecommunication infrastructure activities and growing demand for 5G connectivity solutions are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2022. The prevalence of significant advanced metering infrastructure providers in North America such as Qorvo, Inc, Analog Devices, Inc., Aethercomm, WOLFSPEED, INC., Integra Technologies Inc., and others lead to significant innovations in advanced RF GaN technology in the region. In addition, increasing investments to adopt the RF GaN technology in the military sector is considered to be another key factor driving the market growth in the region.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 4,203.78 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 18.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Qorvo, Inc, Analog Devices, Inc. Aethercomm, WOLFSPEED, INC., Integra Technologies Inc., MACOM, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, MaxLinear, Microsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Mercury Systems, Inc. By Type GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, and Others By Product Type RF Transistors, RF Amplifiers, and Others By Application Military, Telecom, Satellite Communication, Wired Broadband, Data Centers, Automotive, Marine, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Key Market Highlights

The Global RF GaN Market size is estimated to exceed USD 4,203.78 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, RF GaN devices are divided based on the type into GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, and others.

In the context of product type, the market is segmented into RF transistors, RF amplifiers, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into military, telecom, satellite communication, wired broadband, data centers, automotive, marine, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in the military sector.

RF GaN Market Growth Drivers:

Growing telecommunication sector is fueling the adoption of RF GaN technology

Rising applications of RF GaN in the marine industry is driving the market growth

Restraints

Presence of alternatives in form of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Silicon LDMOS is restraining the market growth

Recent Developments

In December 2021, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) announced development of 15 projects for delivering Open-RAN (radio access networks). The projects aim to enhance the supply chain of RF GaN devices for 5G communication systems.

In June 2021, MaxLinear, Inc. and Wolfspeed launched RF Gan-on-SiC power amplifiers. The amplifiers are designed to increase the wireless capacity of the 5G base stations by increasing data transmission speed and supporting more users.

List of Major Global RF GaN Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Qorvo, Inc Analog Devices, Inc. Aethercomm WOLFSPEED, INC. Integra Technologies Inc. MACOM Mitsubishi Electric Corporation STMicroelectronics Raytheon Technologies Corporation MaxLinear Microsemi NXP Semiconductors Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Mercury Systems, Inc.



Global RF GaN Market Segmentation:

By Type GaN-on-Si GaN-on-SiC Others

By Product Type RF Transistors RF Amplifiers Others

By Application Military Telecom Satellite Communication Wired Broadband Data Centers Automotive Others



