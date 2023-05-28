Marathon Digital Holdings: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

Marathon released a statement on February 28, 2023, stating that the webcast and conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day to announce the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 had been canceled. The company also revealed that its financial results publication would be postponed. This announcement came after Marathon received a comment letter from the Corporation Finance Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 22 regarding accounting matters. As a result, Marathon's audit committee concluded that the audited financial statements in its Form 10-K for 2021 and unaudited statements for interim periods in several quarterly reports are no longer reliable.

