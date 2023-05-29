Cheelee Launches Ground-Breaking Feature that Lets Users Buy NFTs with Fiat Money

DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheelee, the GameFi short video platform that rewards users for viewing feeds, has announced that they have enabled the purchase of NFTs via fiat money. This step is a real breakthrough for the whole crypto world because it makes NFTs accessible to a broader audience, even those who are not well versed in cryptocurrencies but want to start earning in the Cheelee app by simply watching the video feed.





Cheelee users can now buy NFTs both with a card and via P2P (peer-to-peer) on the Marketplace. This move is part of Cheelee's ongoing efforts to bring mass adoption to crypto by making GameFi and NFT markets accessible to everyone. With Cheelee`s innovative approach, users who are not familiar with crypto can participate in the NFT market without having to go through the hassle of buying and trading cryptocurrencies.

"We are thrilled to announce that our users can now buy NFTs both via fiat money and on P2P Marketplace on our platform," Ruslan Sharov, CEO and Co‑Founder of Cheelee, says. "Cheelee`s goal is to allow ordinary users to make money using their attention. It could help beat poverty in many regions of this world."

Last month, Cheelee launched its app on the iOS platform following the successful launch for Android, which was the most anticipated Q1 2023 release as featured in IBTimes and Finance Magnates.. At the moment, Cheelee has more than 200K downloads. The platform's user-friendly interface and reward system attract a large number of users who enjoy watching and sharing short videos, earning rewards, and now, purchasing NFTs.

As the first ever short video platform that brings earning opportunities to each and every one of its users, Cheelee is a real breakthrough in the social media landscape. The initiative has every chance to become the #1 platform in both socials and GameFi areas. Cheelee`s scaling potential is enormous: its potential audience is in the billions since it includes all users of social networks.

About Cheelee

Cheelee is the GameFi short video platform whose mission is to give its users the opportunity to monetize their time on social media regardless of the number of subscribers they have. With its built-in game mechanics and Web3 technology, Cheelee allows users to earn money by viewing the feed.

