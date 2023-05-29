Mithra Appoints Experienced Life Sciences Executive Christian Homsy* as Chairman

Inge Beernaert appointed President of the Compensation and Nomination Committee

Jacques Galloy appointed President of the Audit Committee

Liege, Belgium, 29 May 2023 – 7:30 CEST – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, today announces the appointment of leading life sciences executive Dr.Christian Homsy as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors also appointed Inge Beernaert as President of the Compensation and Nomination Committee and Gaudeto, represented by Jacques Galloy as President of the Audit Committee”

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Mithra, commented: “I am delighted that our board of directors has elected Dr. Christian Homsy as Chairman. Christian brings valuable competencies and a long record of success in our industry. His experience provides stability and perspective, invaluable assets to Mithra during this ongoing transition as we pursue our ambition to become a global leader in women’s health.”

Christian Homsy*, who recently joined the Board as an Independent Director of Mithra, has more than 30 years’ experience in the life sciences industry, most recently as founder and interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of biotechnology company Capstan Therapeutics. He was also founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of the Euronext and U.S. Nasdaq listed Belgian biotechnology company Celyad SA and spent the first part of his career in senior roles at Guidant Corporation, now part of Boston Scientific and Abbott. Christian gained his Medical Doctorate at the University of Louvain, Belgium and his MBA at IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dr. Christian Homsy*, Chairman of Mithra, commented: “I look forward to work closely with our new CEO David Horn Solomon, the rest of the Mithra leadership and the newly elected Board of Directors. The new Board of Directors is fully aligned with the company’s new strategy, shared by David in his letter to shareholders and discussed last week at our annual general meeting. The coming period promises to be transformational for Mithra as we increase our focus on Mithra’s core strength, development and commercialization of best-in-class innovative novel therapeutics for women’s health.

“I would also like to thank our outgoing Directors, Gaetan Servais (Noshaq SA), Amel Tounsi, An Cloet, Liesbeth Weynants, Patricia van Dijck, Erik Van Den Eynde (Tica Consult BV) and Christian Morretti (Selva Luxembourg SA) for their dedication to Mithra and their years of service. Christian Moretti guided the company with a steady hand, as Chairman, over the last year and I wish him all the best for the future, on behalf of the whole Mithra team.”

(*) permanent representative of Life Science Consulting SRL

About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE®, DONESTA® and MYRING® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

