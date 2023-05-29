GigaDevice Launches the GD32H7 Arm® Cortex®-M7 MCU Product Family, Delivering Exceptional Performance for Embedded Systems

BEIJING, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm® Cortex®-M7 core microcontroller (MCU) product family, the GD32H7 ultra-high performance MCU series.

Integrated with large-size memories and manufactured with an advanced process, the GD32H7 product family provides superior processing power with efficiency, rich connectivity, and comprehensive security functions. It is ideal for signal processing, high-accuracy motor control, multimedia, and other applications requiring intensive processing, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Powerful On-chip Integration

Powered by an Arm® Cortex®-M7 core up to 600MHz, the high-performance MCU is further integrated with an advanced DSP hardware accelerator and double-precision FPU, as well as the hardware Trigonometric Mathematic Unit (TMU) and Filter ACcelerator (FAC) to reach high mathematical processing efficiency. Its capability is further enhanced by the high bandwidth AXI + AHB bus, and the six-stage pipeline architecture with branch prediction capability.

For the rich operation system and complex computing demand, its integrated memories are scalable up to 3840 KB Flash and 1024 KB SRAM. The configurable Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM) ensures zero-wait state execution of critical instructions, and the 64KB high-speed L1-Cache further reduces system latency. The MCU also provides advanced real-time tracing for advanced debugging, without interfering with normal CPU operations.

Significantly Expanded System Resources

The GD32H7 provides flexible power supply schemes to achieve balanced system power consumption. The product series integrates various general peripherals, including three CAN-FD modules and two Ethernet, as well as multimedia interfaces and a graphic controller for excellent audio/video experiences. It provides general-purpose and PWM timers in the most quantities and highest resolutions, and ADCs with the best sampling rates within the GD32 MCU family. The built-in hardware encryption of DES, 3DES, AES, and Hash algorithms, as well as the ECC verification, enhance the device and system security to the next level.

The GD32 development ecosystem is now gaining further ground. A free development environment named GD32 Eclipse IDE, and the GD32 All-In-One Programmer are provided, together with other popular embedded tools such as Arm® KEIL, IAR, and SEGGER. GigaDevice will also provide partner solutions on RTOS, GUI, and embedded AI algorithms to shorten customer’s time-to-market.

Customers will receive GD32H7 MCU samples and development tools starting June 2023, with mass production targeted in Q4 2023.

Contact:

GigaDevice Media Relations:

marcom@gigadevice.com

Photos available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1d24a1-88ba-43e1-9f3a-2c42cbc645b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d27cf3f-c0ac-4fcc-931b-31442c62b3b4