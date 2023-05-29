Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the third tranche of the share buyback program of up to €150 million announced on 17 April 2023 (the “third tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE:



EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 22 May 2023 41,300 80.6297 3,330,005.84 23 May 2023 43,000 79.4289 3,415,440.60 24 May 2023 43,600 77.3827 3,373,884.20 25 May 2023 44,600 76.9245 3,430,834.60 26 May 2023 44,667 77.5794 3,465,237.06 TOTAL 217,167 17,015,402.30

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 22 May 2023 21,870 80.6062 1,762,858.06 23 May 2023 21,600 79.2806 1,712,460.52 24 May 2023 22,600 77.3771 1,748,721.92 25 May 2023 23,300 76.9077 1,791,950.22 26 May 2023 23,505 77.6121 1,824,272.68 TOTAL 112,875 8,840,263.40

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the third tranche is approximately €92.7 million for a total amount of 1,202,471 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 26 May 2023, the Company held in total 8,578,685 ordinary shares in treasury (3.67% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

1 This corresponds to 1.17% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

