Outdoor parcel lockers set up at 40 SATO buildings in the Helsinki region, Tampere and Turku

In May, iBoxen parcel lockers where all parcels transported by Matkahuolto can be picked up and returned from were set up in the grounds of some 40 SATO buildings. Located outdoors, the parcel lockers are accessible 24/7/365 for easy parcel sending and collection.



The rise in online shopping has been reflected in the number of self-service parcel lockers. Parcel lockers are popular because they are easy and convenient to use. Now the outdoor parcel lockers introduced in Finland by the Swedish company iBoxen make it possible to have Matkahuolto parcels delivered even closer to home. Since early May, these lockers have been set up in the grounds of roughly 40 SATO buildings. All parcel lockers are available for general use, not just for building residents.



“We wish to offer our residents services that make everyday life easier and also enable a car-free lifestyle. The parcel lockers are always open, meaning that you can send or collect parcels when it best suits you. Picking up your parcel from a locker close to home instead of running a separate errand for it makes life just that little bit easier,” says Elina Vaurasalo, Executive Vice President, Housing Business.



The outdoor lockers can be used to both send and pick up parcels round the clock by using the Paketit app of Matkahuolto. Matkahuolto delivers both online orders and other parcels everywhere in Finland to almost 2,300 service points as well as abroad.



The parcel lockers are located at the following SATO buildings:

Espoo



Aalto 4

Eestintaival 3

Hansatie 4

Heinjoenpolku 2

Henttaan puistokatu 6

Humisevanportti 2

Jousenkaari 7

Kulovalkeantie 22

Magneettikatu 8

Matinraitti 11

Tähtimötie 2



Helsinki

Amiraalinkatu 2

Kangaspellontie 1

Kauppakartanonkatu 17

Keinulaudantie 7

Kerttusentie 14

Klaavuntie 8-10

Laivalahdenkaari 8

Leikosaarentie 12

Myllymatkantie 1

Otto Brandtin tie 16

Pihkatie 5

Takomotie 21

Tinatie 3

Välskärinkatu 4

Tampere

Junailijankatu 2

Nekalankulma 3

Pellervonkatu 23

Perkiönkatu 62

Suoniemenkatu 2

Turjankatu 4



Turku

Tiilentekijänkatu 3b

Verkapiha 1

Valpuri Innamaankatu 8, end of building A



Vantaa

Hiirakkotie 3

Krakantie 2

Ohdaketie 1

Putouskuja 7

Tarhurintie 10



