Qatar Data Center Market Report 2022-2023 & 2028: Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

The Qatar data center market size is expected reach a value of $418.5 million by 2028 from $264 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2022 to 2028.

This report analyses the Qatar data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Significant investment is being made in building new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet growing demand and support emerging technologies. The Qatar data center market has around ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Increasing priority on energy-efficient and sustainable data centers, driven by concerns about the carbon footprint of the data center industry. The Qatar data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

Microsoft is the first global hyperscale cloud provider in the region. Many organizations opt for hybrid solutions combining on-premises data centers with cloud services to optimize cost and performance.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 91 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $264 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $418.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Qatar

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Qatar colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Qatar by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Qatar data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar

Facilities Covered (Existing): 10

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

Coverage: 1 City

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Qatar

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Qatar market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Qatar data center market are MEEZA, Ooredoo, Gulf Data Hub, and Quantum Switch.

Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Qatar



Historical Market Scenario

10+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Doha and Others

List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Investment Opportunities in Qatar



Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Qatar Market

Investment Opportunities in the Qatar by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar



Colocation Services Market in the Qatar

Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Al-Balagh

Condor Builders

Elite Prime Electromechanical Services

EGEC Qatar for Engineering Consultations

Galfar Al Misnad Engineering & Contracting

Medgulf Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

MEEZA

Ooredoo

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

Quantum Switch

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

