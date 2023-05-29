MAXIMA GRUPĖ concluded financing agreements for the total amount of 100 m. EUR

English Lithuanian

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB (hereinafter – „the Company“) informs, that it has concluded financing agreements for the total amount of 100 m. EUR. The contracts have been concluded with companies AB SEB bankas and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (amount of 50 m. EUR) and „Swedbank“, AB (amount of 50 m. EUR).

According to Agnė Voverė, CEO of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, the main direction of the company continues to be the development of retail chains managed by the group in Poland and Bulgaria. The group's plans include the redemption of bonds issued five years ago and investments in retail solutions. The recently concluded financing agreements will contribute to the implementation of future plans, including investments in operational efficiency, development, and sustainability projects.

Financing is provided for the Company's general business needs for a period of 5 (five) years. Most of the funds are expected to be used for redemption of long-term bonds, maturing on 13th September 2023.

Financing agreements are not secured by performance guarantees or pledged assets, except for pledge of funds of the Company in the respective banks' accounts.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ operates the MAXIMA (in the Baltics), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T-MARKET (in Bulgaria), and BARBORA, an online grocery store operating in the Baltics and Poland.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Vilniaus prekyba, through other subsidiaries, manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains and real estate development, and rental companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Lauryna Šaltinė

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, CFO

lauryna.saltine@maximagrupe.eu