The Global Air Freshener Market (Sprays/Aerosols, Electric Air Fresheners, Gels Air Fresheners, Candles Air Fresheners, and Other Air Fresheners) is expected to reach USD 19.42 Billion market size with a CAGR of 5.73%. - Bonafide Research

Clifton, New Jersey, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where cleanliness and fresh surroundings are highly valued, air fresheners have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether in homes, offices, or automobiles, these products play a crucial role in maintaining pleasant indoor environments. The global air fresheners market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as rising consumer awareness, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. As people become more conscious of the impact of indoor air quality on their health and well-being, the demand for air fresheners has surged. Consumers are actively seeking products that eliminate odors, neutralize airborne pollutants, and provide a refreshing ambiance. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a rise in apartment living, smaller living spaces, and shared offices. This has created a need for air fresheners to combat limited ventilation and maintain a pleasant environment in crowded areas. Growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies, have allowed consumers to spend more on products that enhance their living spaces. Air fresheners once considered a luxury, are now regarded as a necessity, further boosting the market growth. Indoor air pollution has become a growing concern, with studies highlighting its adverse effects on respiratory health.

Air fresheners that incorporate air purification technologies, such as HEPA filters or activated charcoal, are gaining traction as they not only mask odors but also help improve air quality, making them particularly appealing to health-conscious consumers. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a renewed emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene. Air fresheners, often formulated with antibacterial or antiviral properties, have become an essential component of disinfection routines. The desire to maintain a germ-free and pleasant environment has spurred the demand for air fresheners in households, healthcare facilities, and public spaces. The use of air fresheners in commercial spaces, such as offices and hotels, is increasing to create a pleasant and welcoming environment for customers and guests. Consumers are looking for premium and luxury air fresheners that offer unique and exotic fragrances, stylish packaging, and innovative features. The use of air fresheners in cars is increasing, with consumers looking for products that offer a refreshing and pleasant scent during their commutes. The need to maintain a pleasant and welcoming environment has fuelled the demand for air fresheners across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Air fresheners with decorative designs, such as floral and geometric patterns, are becoming popular as they can add a touch of style to living spaces.

Key Takeaways:

Europe and Asia-Pacific currently hold significant market shares of 58.76% in the global air freshener market, attributed to high consumer awareness, developed retail infrastructure, and lifestyle preferences.

Commercial application is growing at a CAGR of 7.96% by 2023-28 as they find extensive application in commercial and industrial settings where maintaining pleasant and welcoming environments is crucial with passive diffusers.

S prays/aerosols air fresheners are dominating the market with 69.88% market share in 2022 being the most affordable option.

T he rise of e-commerce platforms and the increasing preference for online shopping is expected to have a profound impact on the air freshener industry with 8.66% CAGR by 2023-28.

The floral fragrance is gaining acceptance, with a market share that stood at 38.66% in 2022.

While the air fresheners market has witnessed significant growth in established markets, there are still untapped regions and segments that present lucrative opportunities. Companies can focus on expanding their presence in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, where rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the demand for air fresheners. The growth of e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the accessibility and availability of air fresheners. Online retail channels provide consumers with a wide range of product options, competitive pricing, and convenient doorstep delivery. The ease of purchasing air fresheners online has facilitated market growth, especially among tech-savvy consumers. Also, consumers are increasingly seeking products that cater to their individual preferences. Many market players are offering customizable air fresheners that allow customers to mix and match fragrances or create their scent combinations. Personalized packaging options, where customers can add their names or special messages, can also enhance the appeal of air fresheners as personalized gifts or promotional items.

The increasing focus on health and wellness presents opportunities for air fresheners that go beyond fragrance. Integrating therapeutic elements, such as aromatherapy benefits or essential oil blends are known for their calming or invigorating properties, can attract health-conscious consumers. Developing air fresheners that promote relaxation, stress reduction, or better sleep can cater to the growing interest in holistic well-being. Also, packaging plays a crucial role in the air fresheners market, and there is a rising demand for sustainable packaging options. Companies are exploring eco-friendly packaging materials, such as biodegradable or compostable options, and minimalistic packaging designs that minimize waste. In addition to that, many companies are marketing air fresheners as a solution for pet owners to combat pet odors, or targeting parents with child-safe and hypoallergenic air fresheners that can resonate with these specific consumer groups.

The trend towards natural products extends to the air fresheners market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products made from sustainable ingredients and free from harmful chemicals. This includes air fresheners formulated with natural fragrances, plant-based ingredients, and environmentally friendly packaging. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by offering eco-friendly options to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and green products. Further, the integration of smart technology in air fresheners is revolutionizing the industry. Smart air fresheners can be controlled remotely through mobile applications or connected to home automation systems, allowing users to adjust fragrance intensity, schedule scent release, and monitor usage. These devices also offer features such as voice control, automatic sensors, and compatibility with virtual assistants. The convenience and customization provided by smart air fresheners are driving their popularity among tech-savvy consumers. Air fresheners are increasingly incorporating aromatherapy and wellness elements. Certain fragrances, such as lavender for relaxation or citrus for invigoration, are being marketed for their therapeutic benefits. Manufacturers are incorporating essential oils or specific fragrance blends known for their calming, stress-relieving, or mood-enhancing properties. This trend aligns with the growing interest in holistic well-being and self-care, providing consumers with air fresheners that promote a sense of wellness. “Personalization and connectivity are transforming the air freshener industry. With the rise of smart home technology, consumers are seeking air fresheners that can be controlled remotely through mobile apps or voice assistants.” says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research.

Gel air fresheners have gained popularity for their long-lasting fragrance and versatility in terms of placement. They are commonly used in homes, offices, cars, and other indoor spaces. The convenience of gel air fresheners, which require minimal maintenance and do not require power sources or spraying mechanisms, has contributed to their growth. Additionally, advancements in gel formulations have led to improved fragrance longevity, appealing aesthetics, and eco-friendly options, further driving their market expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking gel air fresheners made from natural and plant-based ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing natural and organic gel air fresheners that offer a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional formulations. Also, manufacturers are focusing on developing unique and innovative fragrance combinations in gel air fresheners. They are incorporating complex scent profiles, explore exotic or niche fragrances, and experimenting with fragrance layering to offer a diverse range of options to consumers. Gel air fresheners are evolving beyond their primary role of providing fragrance. Some products now incorporate additional functionalities, such as air purification or odor-neutralizing properties. These dual-purpose gel air fresheners attract consumers who seek multi-functional products that go beyond simple odor masking, addressing indoor air quality concerns and providing enhanced benefits. Gel air fresheners are also being integrated into decorative items and home décor pieces, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. These scented gel décor products serve as both air fresheners and decorative elements, adding fragrance to living spaces while complementing interior design themes. This trend allows consumers to incorporate fragrance into their homes in a visually appealing and cohesive manner.

When it comes to the global air fresheners market, a wide range of flavors is available to cater to diverse consumer preferences. Flavors play a crucial role in determining the overall appeal and effectiveness of air fresheners. Floral scents, such as lavender, rose, jasmine, and lily, are timeless classics in the air fresheners market. These fragrances evoke a sense of freshness, cleanliness, and tranquillity, making them popular choices for homes, offices, and public spaces. Fruity fragrances, such as apple, strawberry, peach, and tropical fruits, offer a sweet and pleasant aroma. These scents are popular among consumers who prefer a fruity and summery ambiance in their living spaces. Fruity air fresheners are commonly used in bedrooms, living rooms, and recreational areas. Fresh and clean fragrances, like an ocean breeze, linen, cotton, and rain, are favored for their crisp and revitalizing qualities. These scents create a sense of cleanliness, evoke a natural and airy feel, and are often associated with a freshly laundered environment. Fresh and clean air fresheners are suitable for various settings, including offices, hotels, and public restrooms. However, seasonal and limited-edition flavors add a sense of novelty and excitement to the air fresheners market. Fragrances inspired by specific seasons, such as pumpkin spice in the fall or peppermint in the winter, create a festive and seasonal vibe. These limited-edition flavors often cater to consumers who enjoy changing scents based on occasions or times of the year.

North America represents a significant market for air fresheners, driven by a large consumer base, increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, and the desire for pleasant indoor environments. The United States and Canada are the key contributors to the North American air fresheners market. Consumers in this region often prefer a variety of fragrances, including floral, citrus, and fresh scents. Additionally, the growing trend towards natural and organic products is influencing the air fresheners market in North America. The region is home to several top players in the market, such as Procter & Gamble and SC Johnson. Additionally, the region has high living standards, with consumers willing to pay premium prices for quality air fresheners. With growing environmental awareness and concerns about chemical exposure, consumers are seeking air fresheners made from plant-based ingredients and free from harmful chemicals.

Europe is another prominent market for air fresheners, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain being major contributors to the region's consumption. The demand for air fresheners in Europe is driven by factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles, and an increasing focus on home aesthetics. In Europe, there is a growing preference for natural and eco-friendly products, which has led to the development of fragrance options that are free from harmful chemicals. Reed diffusers and decorative air fresheners are particularly popular in this region. Consumers in the region are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a rise in demand for natural alternatives to traditional air fresheners. Top players in the region include Reckitt Benckiser and Henkel AG. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging solutions, such as recyclable materials and reducing plastic usage, to minimize environmental impact.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the air fresheners market due to factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. Countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations contribute significantly to the market. In this region, there is a preference for a variety of fragrance options, including floral, fruity, and herbal scents. The demand for car air fresheners is particularly high in the Asia Pacific, given the increasing number of vehicles in the region. Top players in the region include Godrej Consumer Products and Unilever. With the rise of smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT), consumers are seeking air fresheners that can be controlled remotely via smartphone applications or integrated with voice assistants. The Asia Pacific market has seen the introduction of technologically advanced air fresheners that offer features like adjustable fragrance intensity, scheduling options, and compatibility with smart home ecosystems.

South America represents a growing market for air fresheners, driven by factors such as improving economic conditions, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are among the key markets in the region. In South America, there is a preference for vibrant and tropical fragrance options. Aerosol and spray diffusers are popular due to their convenience and instant fragrance release. Consumers in the region often prefer vibrant and exotic fragrances that reflect their cultural preferences and evoke a sense of freshness and relaxation. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by introducing air fresheners with extended scent longevity and tropical fragrance profiles tailored to the South American market.

The Middle East and Africa region show promising growth opportunities for the air fresheners market. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and a focus on maintaining a pleasant indoor environment contribute to the market's growth. Fragrance preferences in this region are influenced by cultural traditions and include options such as incense, and floral scents. Passive diffusers, such as scented stones and sachets, are commonly used in households. In the Middle East and Africa region, there is an increasing demand for halal-certified air fresheners. With a significant Muslim population and adherence to halal principles, consumers seek air fresheners that comply with halal requirements, ensuring that they are free from prohibited substances. Manufacturers are recognizing this demand and developing halal-certified air fresheners to cater to the specific needs of consumers in this region.

