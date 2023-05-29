CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size to Surpass US$ 25.40 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports calculated the size of the global market for CAR-T cell therapy in 2022 to be worth US$ 2.46 billion and is likely to increase at a revenue CAGR of 29.60% to reach US$ 25.40 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for CAR-T cell therapy indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. A form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy) utilizes genetically modified T cells to combat cancer.

Key Takeaways:

The rising number of patients suffering from cancer and the demand for its effective treatment is driving the market revenue share.

The introduction of advanced therapy derived from CRISPR is driving the market demand.

The rising demand for precision medicines is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/cart-cell-therapy-market/8902

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.46 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 25.40 billion CAGR 29.60% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug type, Indication, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market:

In June 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb got FDA endorsement for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a CD19-coordinated fanciful antigen receptor (Vehicle) Immune system microorganism treatment, for the treatment of grown-up patients with huge B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

In April 2022, Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) CAR T-cell therapy for patients with large B-cell lymphoma who are refractory to first-line chemotherapy or who relapse within a year of receiving first-line chemotherapy was approved by Kite, a Gilead Company.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for CAR-T cell therapy includes:

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global CAR-T cell therapy market revenue is driven by the rising increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized and targeted cancer therapies. Additionally, the development of new and innovative CAR-T cell therapies by pharmaceutical companies is expected to fuel market growth.

However, due to the high cost of drugs and their adverse effects, the CAR-T cell therapy market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/car-t-cell-therapy-market/8902

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug type, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented into Kymriah, Yescarta, Abecma, Breyanzi, Tecartus, Carvykti, and others.

Based on indication, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is segmented into diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and others.

Segmentation By Indication

Based on the indication, the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) segment dominates the global CAR-T cell therapy market with the largest revenue share. This share of revenue is attributed to the rapid growth rate of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high unmet need because of no treatment options available. Additionally, the rising pervasiveness of diffuse huge B-cell lymphoma and the developing interest in customized disease medicines are supposed to drive the development of the diffuse enormous B-cell lymphoma portion in the Vehicle Lymphocyte treatment market before long.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest rate of revenue growth in the market and is expected to contribute significantly to revenue during the forecast period. The prevalence of cancer is rising alarmingly in the Asia Pacific area, where there is a high burden of the disease. Due to this, there is a rising need of an efficient cancer therapy like CAR-T cell therapy.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for CAR-T cell therapy. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, ten years of revenue projections, competitive players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG TYPE Kymriah Yescarta Abecma Breyanzi Tecartus Carvykti Others GLOBAL CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Multiple Myeloma Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Follicular Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Others

CAR-T CELL THERAPY MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8902

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Ultrasound Dissection Devices Market by Type (Hand-held Devices, Accessories), Application (Urology, General Surgery, Gynecology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Design (Observational, Interventional), Indication (CNS, Oncology), Phase (I, II) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Spectral Computed Tomography Market by Indication (Oncology, Cardiological Diseases), Product Type (Spiral CT, Electron Beam Tomography), Technology (Dual-layer Detector, Gemstone Spectral Imaging Detector), End User (Hospitals, Private clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Sympathomimetic Drugs Market by Type (Direct, Indirect, Mized), Indications (Cardiovascular Diseases, Asthma & COPD), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market by Product (Handheld Wireless Ultrasound Scanners, Portable Wireless Ultrasound Scanners), Application (Acute Care Units, Emergency Rooms), End User (Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com/

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.