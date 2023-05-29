Modern Employer Branding & The New Employee Experience Conference 2023: Creating an EVP & Culture that Attracts, Re-engages, and Retains Top Talent (New York, United States - August 22-24, 2023)

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Employer Branding & The New Employee Experience Creating an EVP & culture that attracts, re-engages, and retains top talent" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join your peers for this 3-day conference to learn how to create and communicate winning employer branding strategies for better talent acquisition and retention, and to thrive in the future of work.
The world of work continues to evolve, and the priorities of talented candidates, and current employees, have shifted and evolved. How are your employer brand, talent, and communication strategies changing to adapt to these new expectations?
Benefits of the 3-Day All-Access Pass
Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, August 22nd
The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and experts on employer branding will prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing employer brand challenges.
Wrap up Tuesday with an exclusive networking reception for workshop attendees and speakers hosted by ALI and a Dutch treat dinner out on the town!
Attend this conference to discover the latest ways you can bring your employer brand to life and move your talent brand strategies forward, including how to:
- Build an employer brand framework to connect your culture and foster employee brand ambassadors
- Engage and retain talent with HR Tech/CommTech
- Align intent & actions in your Employer Brand messaging and your Employee Value Proposition (EVP)
- Attract, retain, and engage the most talented candidates and employees-and the best additions to your culture
- Develop content-creation strategies that inform and attract relevant talent
- Use storytelling to communicate your culture and employee experience
- Audit your existing employer brand to build your new strategy aligned with your organization's values
- Improve communication and feedback loops throughout the recruiting and hiring process
- Harness user-generated content and encourage employee-led initiatives
- Build an authentic employer brand in a remote-first/hybrid world that showcases your organization's values and culture
- Gain executive buy-in for your employer brand marketing strategies
- Use your talent brand to connect and strengthen your employee experience, DEI initiatives and employee engagement
- Discern which topics matter most to talent in these unprecedented times
Benefits of Attending This ALI Conference
- Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations
- Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference
- Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your employer branding, talent, HR & communications peers
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs
- Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe
- Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately
- Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time
This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event - through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!
Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in employer branding and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.
Who Should Attend:
This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:
- Employer Branding
- Brand Manager, Activation & Community
- Brand Activation Manager
- Brand & Growth Strategy
- Talent Branding
- Recruitment Marketing
- Talent Acquisition
- Internal Communications
- Employee Communications
- Employee Engagement
- Human Resources
- Growth & Experience
- Operations, Productivity & Wellness
- Corporate Digital & Social Media
- Senior Specialist People & Culture
- Brand Activation Specialist
- Global Director- Partnerships and Brand Activation
- VP Brand Activation
- Chief Brand Officer
- Global Brand Strategy
- Brand Strategy
- Brand Visionary
- Branding Consultant
- Internal Brand & Engagement Strategy
- Talent Attraction & Engagement Leader
- Digital Strategy
- Learning & Development
- Corporate Communications
- Organizational Development
- Internal Social Platforms
- Global Communications
- Social Enterprise
- Knowledge Management
- Senior Brand Marketing Manager
- Marketing Strategy Professional
- Employee engagement
- Employee Experience
- People Officers
- Employee Experience
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfqk68
