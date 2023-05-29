India Urban Rail Report 2023: Market Size, Network Growth and Projections

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Rail Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has launched 12th edition of "Urban Rail Market in India 2023" research report.

The Urban Rail Market in India report is the most comprehensive and up to date analysis of urban rail sector in India. This report will also include:

Master dataset of 200+ project lines/stretches

52 weekly newsletters

This report will provide information on:-

Market Size, Network Growth and Projections

Detailed Profiles of Completed and Upcoming Projects

Recent Trends, Developments and Technology Innovations

Emerging Modes of Transit and Key Focus Areas

Market Opportunities for Developers/Investors, Consultants, and Technology Providers

The Urban Rail Market in India 2023 report has three sections:



SECTION I: MARKET GROWTH, PROJECTIONS, OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

Market Size, Key Trends and Developments

Network, Ridership & Revenue (past five years)

Project Pipeline Assessment and Analysis

Market Opportunities, Future Outlook and Key Projections

Metrolite and Metroneo

Investment and Financing Trends

New and Emerging Opportunities

SECTION II: SEGMENT ANALYSIS: TRENDS, INNOVATIONS, OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rolling Stock

Signaling, Train Control and Telecommunications

Fare Collection and Next-Gen Ticketing Systems

Construction: Elevated and At-Grade Structures

Construction: Metro Tunnels

Traction and E&M

Station Design and Development

SECTION III: OPERATIONAL AND UNDER CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS (60+ projects)

Operational and Under Construction Projects

Upcoming Projects (Announced, Approved and Under Bidding Projects)

Each project profile will cover: network length, alignment details, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signaling and telecommunications, traction, ownership details, implementing agency, cost estimates, key consultants, key contractors, project milestones, funding pattern, actual/expected ridership, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, detailed current status, etc.

