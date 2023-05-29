Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Child Care and Baby Safety to Monitor Baby Activities and Assist in Development Drives Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market (2023-2028) by Type, Mode of Connection, Hardware, Price, Distribution Channels, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to be USD 867.07 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1208.18 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.86%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Child Care and Baby Safety to Monitor Baby Activities and Assist in the Development

Rising Demand from Working Parents Globally

Growing E-Commerce to Distribute Baby Monitors

Restraints

Repeated False Alarms Lead to Unnecessary Tests

Safety Concerns

Opportunities

Technology Development in Baby Monitoring Devices

Growing Adoption Among Baby Care Centers and Home Care Settings

Challenges

Declining Birth Rate

Market Segmentations



The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on Type, Mode of Connection, Hardware, Price, Distribution Channels, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Audio, Video, and Others (Sleep Tracker, and Wall Mountable Stand).

By Mode of Connection, the market is classified into Wired and Wireless.

By Hardware, the market is classified into Camera and Sensors.

By Price, the market is classified into Low, Medium, and High.

By Distribution Channels, the market is classified into Online and Offline.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Daycare & Nursery, Home, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

